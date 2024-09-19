Tennessee National Guard hosts Bulgarian Logistics Command

Photo By Rob Pennington | Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard hosted members of the Bulgarian Armed...... read more read more Photo By Rob Pennington | Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard hosted members of the Bulgarian Armed Forces at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on September 17, 2024. The group was given a tour of the Tennessee National Guard’s 117th Regional Training Institute and worked to enhance joint training operations and strengthening international military collaboration. see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s logistics staff and the 230th Sustainment Brigade welcomed their Bulgarian counterparts for a week-long exchange program aimed at enhancing joint training operations and strengthening international military collaboration. This initiative, known as Old Hickory Sustainment University, emphasizes on conducting internal audits within the brigade’s battalions, ultimately improving accountability and operational readiness.



The training took place from September 16 to 19 and included engaging discussions and on-site visits to key Tennessee training facilities. Bulgarian Soldiers participated in briefings, observed training exercises, and engaged in hands-on demonstrations, which facilitated valuable knowledge exchange. Critical skills such as current automation practices and forecasting techniques were highlighted, focusing on resolving issues at the battalion level and fostering a culture of innovation.



This engagement is designed to enhance our understanding of the Tennessee Army National Guard’s logistics capabilities in relation to the Bulgarian Logistics Command,” said Tennessee Army National Guard Logistics Sgt. Major Kelly Whitley. “The 230th Sustainment Brigade is crucial to this effort due to our aligned capabilities, and we seek to foster partnerships with Bulgarian Logistics Command senior leaders through the Institute for Security Governance’s Theater Logistics Readiness Program.”



As part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, this engagement sought to enhance operational capabilities and reinforce collaboration with the Bulgarian Logistics Command. Key discussions centered on best practices in maintenance and logistics strategies critical for NATO operations. The partnership has been fruitful, with previous interactions between the Tennessee Army National Guard and Bulgarian forces strengthening ties over the past three decades.



“Our State Partnership Program fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange,” stated Tennessee Air National Guard Maj. Myyah Lockhart, State Partnership Program Director. “This exchange focused on logistics forecasting and maintenance services, allowing our staff to gain insights from our Bulgarian counterparts.” This program is essential in enhancing military efficiency and promoting continued cooperation between the two nations.



Through initiatives like Old Hickory Sustainment University, the Tennessee National Guard aims to improve operational effectiveness and contribute to global security, reinforcing the importance of such international partnerships.



