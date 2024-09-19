ROTC Cadet Temin Sohn’s Summer Experience at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Field Office in Jordan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM) recently welcomed Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadet Temin Sohn, a chemistry student from the University of Southern California, as part of its cadet summer training program. The program introduces future Army officers to the various career fields they may eventually lead. TAM operates across nine countries in the Middle East, undertaking projects for both the U.S. military and allied nation partners. Each summer, the district hosts one to four cadets at its headquarters in Winchester, Virginia, before sending them to one of its field offices to visit construction sites and experience local cultures.



This summer, Sohn had the opportunity to spend his training period at TAM's field office in Jordan. Sohn, who aspires to become a pediatrician, saw this as a unique chance to gain hands-on experience in an international setting.



“When would I ever go to Jordan? I was very curious about the Middle East, and that is why I wanted this opportunity,” he said before departing. “I’m looking forward to getting hands-on experience with meetings at construction sites and understanding the U.S. interaction with countries in the Middle East. I am also excited to explore cultural sites.”



Reflecting on his time in Jordan, Sohn described his experience as both challenging and enlightening.



“I was privileged to get to experience the struggles and austerities in a deployed environment,” Sohn said. “It was full of new experiences, being on a base in a foreign country.”



Meeting Capt. Andrew Pitsenberger and Maj. David Newman from USACE was a pivotal moment for Sohn.



“I’m grateful to be able to meet Capt. Pitsenberger and Maj. Newman from USACE and get to hear about their unique OCONUS experiences serving on active duty,” he said. “They gave me a lot of advice from things they’ve realized from their past experiences. One of the things they said that resonated with me was to seize all the opportunities that the Army provides you with.”



Capt. Pitsenberger also reflected on Sohn’s time at the Resident Office: “I feel like Cadet Sohn’s time with the Jordan Resident Office was a great opportunity for him and the office. I know that not many cadets get to see what all USACE can do before they join, and this was a great opportunity to see how USACE construction differs from regular Army construction. The office was able to benefit by showing off all the hard work they do to a future leader in the Army and hopefully eventually USACE. He also had a wonderful opportunity to see what conventional Army units do in Jordan and compare that to his experiences with USACE and ROTC.”



Throughout his stay, Sohn shadowed Capt. Pitsenberger, Celena Phelps, a construction quality control representative, and Essam Bastawros, a project engineer, observing their quality control and assurance roles. This allowed him to see firsthand how they ensured that civilian contractors upheld the standards agreed upon in their contracts.



“I got to see them doing their QC and QA roles, ensuring that the civilian constructors were upholding the standards they had agreed to in their contracts,” Sohn said. “I was also fortunate enough to see the work of a platoon from an Army Engineer Corps Reserve unit pouring concrete for a road project.”



Sohn was impressed by his interactions with 1st Lt. Brian Walsh and Capt. Hermann, who shared their deployment experiences.



“Lt. Walsh inspired me with his perspective on his outcomes,” Sohn said. “To provide some context, his reserve unit has been deployed for about two years now, and while that can seem like a negative thing, his positive perspective influenced me. He told me all about his experiences as a lieutenant, the importance of working closely with non-commissioned officers, and overall, told me it’s going to be a lot of fun—I’m really looking forward to it.”



A special highlight for Sohn was meeting Dr. Vargas, an allopathic physician and lieutenant colonel, thanks to an introduction from Capt. Pitsenberger during a health checkup at the JTC base.



“LTC Vargas shared her reasons for becoming a doctor in the Army, and her expert opinion on the factors to consider when choosing between allopathic and osteopathic schools,” Sohn said. “Her insights were incredibly valuable.”



Sohn identified two key inspirations from his time in Jordan: the positive mindset of the Army officers he encountered and their willingness to help him gain diverse experiences.



“The perspective that the Army officers I’ve met were positive. You can look at things negatively and stay negative or look at them positively and continue to grow,” he reflected. “Another thing that inspired me was everyone’s willingness to help me gain all the experiences I could. It really inspired me to do the same whenever someone comes up to me for help.”



Beyond his professional growth, Sohn enjoyed casual moments such as playing basketball with an Air Force Tech. Sgt. This chance meeting provided him with information to help navigate future decisions.

“We played one-on-one, and after I told him I’m a cadet, we sat down and talked about his experiences in the Air Force,” Sohn said. “He even gave me an interesting website to look into when I mentioned I was trying to become a doctor.”



One of the highlights of the trip was the unique opportunity to travel to Petra, a famous archaeological site in Jordan's southwestern desert, with Capt. Pitsenberger and Maj. Newman.



“Walking through the Siq, past the Treasury, and up to the Monastery is something I’ll never forget,” Sohn said. “To imagine that these structures were carved from rocks two thousand years ago—Petra is a mind-blowing experience.”



Observing active construction projects provided Sohn with a practical understanding of the work involved, enhancing his appreciation for both the planning and execution phases of engineering projects. “I went at a time when all the construction was active and past the planning phase, so it was fascinating to see the work being done.”



When asked if he would recommend the program to others, Sohn didn’t hesitate. “I would recommend this program,” he said. “Like many others, I was hesitant at first. I was very unsure about going to the Middle East given everything going on right now, but I was reassured that my safety was a priority. Once I arrived, I felt very safe, and the experiences I had there are ones you can’t really get anywhere else. You’re in a deployed environment, you see the challenges and austerities, but you also get to witness how the people there maintain such a positive outlook. It’s incredibly inspiring, and their positivity really rubs off on you. This program offers a unique and invaluable experience that I believe everyone should take advantage of.”

