Vietnam Veterans Honored for Heroic Actions

U.S. Army War College Commandant, Maj. Gen. David Hill (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory (far right) stand with Bronze Star awardees, from left to right Lt. Robert Fonzino, Sgt. John Smith, Spc. John Lesser and Spc. Michael Hughes after their ceremony held at the Army Heritage and Education Center, Carlisle Barracks, Sep. 18, 2024.

A heartwarming ceremony took place on Sept. 18 at the Army Heritage and Education Center to recognize the bravery and dedication of four Vietnam War veterans. They were awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for their extraordinary heroism in connection with military operations in the Republic of Vietnam from Sept. 6-7, 1968.

The event honored 1st Lt. Robert Fonzino, Sgt. John Smith, Spc. John Lesser, and Spc. Michael Hughes, all members of the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, who served together during the Vietnam War.

Maj. Gen. David Hill, Commandant of the U.S. Army War College opened the ceremony by expressing gratitude to the Army Heritage and Education Center for preserving such important stories of valor. He emphasized that these medals are "much more than mere decorations; they are a testament to the enduring spirit of the American soldier."

This was Fonzino's first mission with the company after arriving 10 days earlier. During the mission, he received orders to abort it after the helicopter saw a large enemy force closing in on their position. "I looked at the team and asked a soldier who had been in the ambush the day before, 'How close are we?'"

"We are very close," said the soldier.

Fonzino looked at the guys and said, "We can't leave them behind."

Reflecting on these actions, Hill noted that such decisions embody "the commitment we make to each other and to our nation—a commitment that transcends time and circumstance."

"I really did not give the mission that much thought until I saw the after-action report for the first time," said Fonzino.

"I went into the wall of faces and looked up these two young men who we recovered; I saw their names, the towns they're from, and the comments from their families.

"Loved ones were able to visit their graves, and it was then that I realized what an important mission we have accomplished," he said.

An excerpt from the citation reads, "With complete disregard for their own lives and safety, they exposed themselves to heavy enemy fire to recover the remains of two fallen soldiers and carry them to the extraction helicopter."

Hill emphasized that honoring these heroes serves as a reminder that "valor knows no expiration date" and challenged everyone present to be inspired by their example.



The Bronze Star Medal, one of the highest honors for valor in the U.S. military, is awarded for heroic or meritorious achievement in a combat zone. While these four men's sacrifices and bravery were known to their war buddies, official recognition of their actions came 56 years later.

During the ceremony, recipients expressed deep gratitude for acknowledgment of their service, though they humbly noted that many gave so much more and gave their lives.

Maj. Gen. Hill concluded with a powerful reminder: "To those gathered here today: Let us draw inspiration from these four heroes."

Ultimately, this ceremony was more than an award presentation; it was a long-overdue salute to four heroes whose bravery in 1968 exemplifies the best of military service.