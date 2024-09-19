NAVSUP FLC Sigonella sets tone for coming year

Photo By Kayla Plagge | Senior leaders for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Plagge | Senior leaders for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) and its associated sites came together for an off-site conference Sept. 9-12 at a location near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Italy. (U.S. Navy photos by Raymond Hoy/Released) see less | View Image Page

By PAO Raymond Hoy, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Public Affairs



Senior leaders for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) and its associated sites came together for an off-site conference Sept. 9-12 at a location near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Italy.



The theme for this year’s event was “Internal Investments” and focusing on what the organization can do “within the skin of our ship” to be better, more efficient.



The first two days of the off-site set the tone for the rest of the week with training from the Defense Acquisition University on “5 Choices to Extraordinary Productivity.” This training emphasized the importance of how to select where to focus individual or organizational efforts.



“This training is vital for us as we move forward in this off-site,” said Andrew Benson, NAVSUP FLCSI executive director. “We need to keep in mind the important principles and tools we have learned over the past two days, as we progress through the discussions and decisions which will set us up for success over the coming year.”



Following the first two days of training, leaders spent a day focusing on using metrics and key performance indicators to establish a foundation for a dashboard to provide a picture of the health of NAVSUP FLCSI’s products and services.



“After thoughtful review our analysis narrowed the lists down based on a few criteria: Command-Wide Impact, Effort to Implement, and Ability to Affect Decision Making,” said Capt. Shannon Walker, NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer. "During the offsite, we openly and freely discussed 10 proposed 'must pursue' KPIs and ranked them in terms of both organizational impact and difficulty to implement that we believe will add value on a command dashboard that helps me measure the health of our lines of effort or products and services. We followed a similar construct for to find Optimization opportunities and came away with a few key opportunities where we can improve our performance without the need for external resourcing. These items are going to drive the priorities for the command for the next 12 months.”



A highlight of the conference was a virtual visit by Vice Adm. Dion English, the Director of Logistics for the Joint Staff and former NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer. He emphasized the importance of FLCSI’s mission and its area of operations.



The event was overall a constructive, sometimes tense, environment where ideas and suggestions flowed in quick-paced sessions.



“I know this has been a stressful week,” Walker told the group. “It got intense in here, but I want to take the opportunity to emphasize to all of you that you are doing great things in this command … but we can do better. That’s the point of this event. We wouldn’t spend the time and money to bring all these amazing people together just to pat ourselves on the back. We can improve, and we will based on our efforts here this week.”