Guam Observes the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

TAMUNING, Guam (Sept. 20, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, center right, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. David S. Okada, center left, and other military leaders on Guam attend a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Two Lovers Point, Sept. 20. Due to Tropical Storm Bebinca during the week marking the 23rd anniversary of this tragedy, the ceremony was postponed for safety reasons and instead took place the following week, coinciding with the day former President George W. Bush declared the "War on Terror." Wreaths were laid at the foot of the memorial in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on the tragic day of Sept. 11, 2001.

ASAN, Guam — Members of the Government of Guam, the Rotary Club of Northern Guam, first responders, military leaders, and other distinguished guests gathered for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Two Lovers Point on Sept. 20.



The ceremony, initially scheduled for the 23rd anniversary of the tragedy, was postponed due to Tropical Storm Bebinca and instead took place a week later, coinciding with the day former President George W. Bush declared the "War on Terror." Guests laid wreaths at the memorial in honor of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.



Rotary Club President John Ilao welcomed those in attendance, highlighting the significance of the 9/11 monument the club founded and constructed in 2011. He emphasized that the monument is a testament to their motto, "Service Above Self," and serves as a symbol for the people of Guam, reminding them that “service to others creates a better world.”



Distinguished guest speaker U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander of Joint Region Marianas, then shared his personal experience from that day when he and his wife, Amy, were in the National Capital Region. DeVore was studying for a graduate assignment, and his wife was working as a nurse practitioner, pregnant with their first child. They were in their apartment, just a mile from the Pentagon, when they witnessed American Airlines Flight 77 crash at 9:37 a.m.



“We felt the concussion of the impact as it flexed the windows of our apartment,” DeVore said. “Moments later, you can imagine the number of sirens and the stream of emergency response vehicles flowing inward towards the city. Meanwhile, this dichotomy of an eerie silence overhead, as we were close to Reagan National Airport where all of that airspace had been closed, punctuated by immediate response fighter planes that started to circle overhead to secure the airways.”



DeVore and the world later learned that 184 lives were lost at the Pentagon and aboard Flight 77, in addition to the 40 people killed on United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, and the 2,753 victims in New York City, including those aboard American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175.



He also reflected on the honor of serving aboard the USS New York (LPD-21), an amphibious transport dock carrying 7.5 tons of steel from the World Trade Center in her bow, 15 years later. DeVore said one of the highlights of that tour for him was sailing into New York City Harbor, where first responders and the local community lined the pier. “[They saw the ship] as a visible reminder of the strength of their community,” he said.



U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, deputy commander of the 36th Wing, followed with special guest remarks, where he highlighted the actions of 1st Lt. Heather “Lucky” Penney on that fateful day. Penney was assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron of the District of Columbia Air National Guard along with her commanding officer, Lt. Col. Marc “Sass” Sasseville. They were ordered to intercept United Airlines Flight 93, which was believed to be headed toward Washington D.C. With little time to arm their F-16s, they realized that their plan was simple, Shroyer explained: “Ram the jet and sacrifice themselves for everyone else.” However, due to the bravery and sacrifice of the passengers and crew aboard Flight 93, they learned that the plane had already crashed in a field in Pennsylvania while circling the national capital.



“This was our generation’s wake-up call,” Shroyer said. “It mobilized our nation and it changed the course of our careers, our lives, and was the beginning of a long war that we continue to wage today.”



On that day 23 years ago, Shroyer was a cadet in the U.S. Air Force Academy and learned of the attacks while eating breakfast. Like thousands of other Americans who joined the military in the aftermath of 9/11, he chose to continue his training, knowing he would be leading an Air Force at war. Shroyer later flew C-17 and C-130J combat missions over Iraq and Afghanistan.



During his remarks, DeVore recognized firefighters, emergency medical technicians, flight attendants, pilots, service members, and transportation security officers in attendance.



“You embody the same courage and dedication that we witnessed on 9/11 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania,” he said. “You remind us that even in the darkest of times, there is light, hope, and an unbreakable spirit that binds us together as Americans. Let us carry the memories of those we lost, not as a burden but as a beacon guiding us to live lives worthy of their sacrifice. Let their bravery inspire us to be better, to do more, and to never forget.”