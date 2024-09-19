More than 100 graduates celebrate academic milestone in joint-recognition ceremony

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Celebrating the academic achievements of more than 100 service members, civilians and family members, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center hosted a joint-college graduation ceremony Sept. 13 at the Morning Calm Conference Center on the installation.



Col. Ryan K. Workman, USAG Humphreys garrison commander and keynote speaker, said the graduates balanced military service, work, family responsibilities, and their education and met these challenges head on.



“You’ve studied for tests at the CQ desk, waited for your kids to go to sleep so you can finish your reading, and spent evenings and weekends writing papers,” said Workman.



He noted that because of their diligence their achievements range from associate degrees to five Ph.Ds.



Workman concluded his remarks by saying that learning is a lifelong pursuit and encouraged the graduates to continue to seek opportunities for learning and growth, even if it does not take place in a formal classroom setting.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Jamila Edgerson, commander of the 8th Force Support Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, was the student speaker at the ceremony.



“I hope that like me you all realize that this degree is a phenomenal achievement,” said Edgerson. “Many of you have balanced school with work, volunteered and gave back, and took care of family.”



Edgerson began her master’s studies 13 years ago when she was a new lieutenant. She paused her education several times, always believing she would have more time at her next duty station.



“Well, that extra time never came,” she added. “You never get less busy or have more time. So, you have to work hard, dig deep, and stay focused.”



Edgerson also said this is huge day for the families and friends who attended the ceremony.



“Your encouragement and sacrifices have been the foundation upon which we have built our success. You have cheered us on, and we are deeply grateful for your tireless belief in us,” said Edgerson.



Edgerson graduated with a Master of Arts in Psychology from American Military University.



Maj. Gen. John Weidner, chief of staff, United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea, gave the closing remarks.



“Never let that flame of intellectual curiosity be extinguished. Never stop asking the two questions that are often most important in any planning considerations – why and how,” said Weidner.



Then, in front of an audience of uniformed personnel and family members and in keeping with the traditions of commencement ceremonies, Weidner asked all graduates to move their tassels from the right to the left, signifying the completion of their programs.



“This was the largest joint-college recognition ceremony that the garrison has held so far,” said Clara Sagoe, chief of Army Continuing Education Services at the USAG Humphreys Education Center.



Sagoe said graduates came from Kunsan Air Base, Daegu, Camp Casey and Osan Air Base making this a true “joint” ceremony. She credits her staff for pulling it all together.



Heather Ryan, education services specialist, said the commitment to education from the graduates shows dedication to themselves, their families and their service as they continue to grow and achieve higher educational goals.



Alyse Wilson, education services specialist, said this monumental achievement proves ability and determination and are a depiction of commitment to lifelong learning.



Sagoe gives credit to both Ryan and Wilson for marketing the event across seven different installations on the peninsula, allowing participation to increase by almost threefold from about 40 graduates the previous year.



“Along the way they faced challenges with the sheer scale of this event, along with working and coordinating with multiple installations, but they were able to overcome these difficulties with support and guidance from their team,” said Sagoe.



Myron Myrick, education services officer at Camps Henry and Carroll, said education center staff and college representatives around the peninsula work diligently with service members and their education endeavors that culminates in today’s celebration.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tamala Sherard Hobbs, 8th U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, from Chicago, Illinois, graduated from Trident University International with a Master of Science in Human Resources Management.



“I’ve always been interested in interpersonal management. It is the backbone of an organization,” said Sherard Hobbs. “I’m not only proud to complete my degree but to complete it with honors.”



Sherard Hobbs said she wants to continue and pursue a Ph.D.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gloria Tolefree, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, from Charleston, South Carolina, graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.



“I am passionate about logistics and how things move across the world,” said Tolefree. “I am ecstatic. It was a sigh of relief and joy to make it to this point.”



Tolefree said her next goal is retirement from the military.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Biagi Borrero, 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, from Newport News, Virginia, graduated from Columbia Southern University with a Master of Science in Occupational Safety and Health.



“Safety is a rewarding field. It’s fun and extremely educational,” said Borrero. “I’m blessed to have this opportunity and give thanks to my lord and savior Jesus Christ.”



Borrero said he wants to continue and pursue a Ph.D.



Natalie Lassalle Soto, a civilian whose hometown is Moca, Puerto Rico, graduated from Arizona State University with a Master of Arts in Special Education Applied Behavioral Analysis.



“I want to make a change in the lives of individuals with disabilities,” said Lassalle Soto. “I’m very proud of this accomplishment.”



Lassalle Soto said she wants to continue and pursue a teaching certificate.



The Humphreys Education Center facilitates access to educational institutions and programs, both on-post and online, that cater to the needs and schedules of military personnel. The U.S. Army Continuing Education System collaborates with colleges, universities, and vocational schools throughout the U.S. to offer a variety of flexible learning options, including online courses and distance learning programs.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea” and is located along the western coast of South Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek, approximately 40 miles south of Seoul. Camp Humphreys is the headquarters for the 8th U.S. Army, the 2nd Infantry Division, the Army’s most active airfield in the Pacific, and the hub of U.S. Forces Korea.

