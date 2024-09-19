554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer volunteers to help the local schools

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Airmen from the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron, volunteer to help J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School in Toto, Guam, Sept. 16, 2024.

As a result of tropical storm damage some Government of Guam school students, haven’t been able to attend school in-person and are only able to take part in online courses.

Members of Andersen AFB and Joint Region Marianas led the recovery support effort by aiding schools throughout Guam to meet health inspection requirements to reopen for the students. Due to limiting factors J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School was unable to complete a task of replacing 2.5K sq ft of roofing. They reached out to the 554 REDHORSE for support Senior Master Sgt. Caleb Schauder, Master Sgt. Troy Agustin, and Tech Sgt. Russell Metts conducted a site survey and developed a 10-member team to execute this task.

“When I was briefed about the project, I thought it sounded like a great opportunity to give back to the community and the island of Guam,” said Airman 1st Class Gonzalo Gutierrez, 554 REDHORSE Structural Apprentice. “Schools are important places for learning. Rusty corrugated sheet metal and decomposing wood are hazards that students shouldn’t have to worry about. I’m happy to be part of an opportunity to improve environmental safety and the structural integrity of this learning environment. I love Guam and the Air Force, so I feel fortunate to be a part of this project.”

Passing the health inspection is important because it will allow the student to go back to schools in a safe and clean, learning environment.

The 36th Wing Force Support Squadron, 36th Wing Air Mobility Squadron, 36th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, 36th Wing Communications Squadron, 36th Wing Contingency Response Squadron,36th Wing Medical Group and Task Force Talon have also helped other local schools to pass their health inspection:

• George Washington High School, Mangilao

• P.C Lujan Elementary, Sinajana

• Marcial A. Sablan Elementary, Hagat

“We take great pride in being part of a team that demonstrates anything is possible,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “This Toto campus posed significant challenges, but with our agencies working alongside the Guam Department of Education, we committed the necessary manpower and hours to ensure our students could return as quickly and safely as possible.”

