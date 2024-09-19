Mustang of the Week: SrA Raven Robinson

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raven Robinson, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron inventory...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raven Robinson, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron inventory technician, conducts an inventory count at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2024. Inventory technicians conduct inventory counts, issue materials, and ensure necessary items are restocked and available for use to support facilities and personnel across the base. Robinson earned Mustang of the Week, a title given to individuals who show exemplary effort, skill and knowledge within the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raven Robinson, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron inventory technician, earned the title Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2024.



The 51st CES is a forward-deployed engineer squadron that supports personnel from the 7th Air Force, 51st Fighter Wing, 24 associate units and 7,000 residents. Robinson is assigned to the operations flight, which is responsible for maintaining and repairing $3.4 billion of infrastructure and upholding quality of life standards for 11,000 combined forces.



As an inventory technician, Robinson manages the U-Fix-It program, a self help store for facility managers, housing two warehouses of equipment and tools needed to accomplish minor building maintenance concerns. Under the program, Robinson conducts inventories, issues material, and ensures necessary items are restocked and available for use – supporting 1,000 facilities and 13,000 personnel across 7th Air Force, 51st Fighter, Wing, 8th Fighter Wing, and 24 tenant units.



In addition to her daily responsibilities, Robinson is the lead CE Unit Control Coordinator, where she directs training, validates checklists and relays critical command and control information to over 500 engineers on Osan AB.



She’s a certified Resiliency Training Assistant, a military spouse and a mom of one. She looks forward to becoming a Master Resiliency Trainer, introducing her daughter to cultural experiences in the local community, and continuing to serve abroad.



Robinson’s dedication to her work and outstanding professionalism exemplify the caliber of personnel essential to Osan AB’s mission success.



Congratulations to Robinson for your recognition as this week’s Mustang of the Week!