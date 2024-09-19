Hale Keiki Students learn Food Safety from Army Soldiers

Photo By Robert Haynes | U.S. Army Soldiers from the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Hawaii, gather for a group...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | U.S. Army Soldiers from the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Hawaii, gather for a group photo after a successful food safety demonstration at Hale Keiki School on Sept. 18. The team visited the school as part of a Food Safety Month outreach initiative, educating students on the importance of food hygiene and safety practices. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i — Soldiers from the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Hawai’i , took time to educate local keiki (children) on food safety during a community engagement event held at Hale Keiki Elementary School Honolulu, Hawai’i on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The event was part of a broader outreach effort during September’s Food Safety Month, aimed at raising awareness of safe food practices and health tips.



The Veterinary Readiness Activity, Hawai’i, has two primary missions: providing veterinary care for military working dogs and pets, and ensuring food safety for U.S. military installations. Soldiers from several Oahu-based commands, including Fort Shafter, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Schofield Barracks, and Marine Corps Base Hawai’i, participated in the event. Their goal was to introduce the K-6 students to the importance of food safety in a fun and interactive way.



“It was exciting to see the kids so curious and eager to learn, to give them the tools to understand how food safety starts at home and continues at every level of the food supply chain. "The ‘Glow Germ’ activity is a fun and effective way to show students that even though their hands may look clean, germs can still be present,” said Sgt. First Class Whitehead, a Soldier with the Veterinary Readiness Activity.



Children from preschool through the 6th grade were treated to hands-on presentations that demonstrated safe food practices. Soldiers used colorful displays and activities to engage the students, highlighting the importance of proper food handling, cleanliness, and health.





The Soldiers who participated are food inspectors, responsible for overseeing food quality and safety at all commissaries (grocery stores on base) on Oahu, except for the Hickam Commissary. Their duties include inspecting food products as they arrive, handling customer complaints, and ensuring food safety standards by the Food and Drug Administration FDA are maintained for the health and well-being of all commissary patrons.



It’s an important job, and events like this help us connect with the community while emphasizing how seriously we take food safety. "It’s so important for our students to learn these lessons in a hands-on way, and we are thankful for Hale Keiki allowing us to partner with them to make this a fun and educational event," said LTC Philip Durando commander Veterinary Readiness Activity, Hawai’i.



The next opportunity for the public to learn more about food safety and the work of the Veterinary Readiness Activity will be Friday, Sept. 20. Soldiers will host static displays at several commissaries, including Schofield Barracks, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Marine Corps Base Hawai’i, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During these events, Soldiers will be available to answer questions and educate customers about food safety and the mission of food defense.



The U.S. Army’s commitment to maintaining safe and healthy communities extends beyond military operations. By partnering with local schools and engaging with residents through these events, the Army demonstrates its dedication to supporting the health and well-being of military families and the greater Hawai‘i community.