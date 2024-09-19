USINDOPACOM and National Guard senior leaders gather to discuss State Partnership Program

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angela Crawford | U.S. Air Force and Army Adjutant Generals, Senior Enlisted Leaders and Distinguished...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Angela Crawford | U.S. Air Force and Army Adjutant Generals, Senior Enlisted Leaders and Distinguished Visitors pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the 2024 State Partnership Program’s (SPP) Senior Leader Forum (SLF) at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, on Sep. 16, 2024. The Senior Leaders Forum provides an opportunity for States' Adjutants General (TAG) or their representatives to present annual updates on their SPP to USINDOPACOM senior leadership, engage in comprehensive reviews, address urgent issues with creative solutions, and ensure top-level security cooperation across the Area of Operation see less | View Image Page

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii—The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosted the annual Senior Leaders Forum (SLF) for the State Partnership Program (SPP) here, Sept. 10-16.

SPP links a state’s National Guard with the military or security forces of a partner country in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship that supports theater campaign plan objectives. SPP establishes connections between National Guard units and partner nations, fostering long-term, advantageous relationships. These partnerships work to improve global security, deepen mutual understanding, and promote greater cooperation on a range of defense and security issues.

“One of the greatest things that the State Partnership gives us is longevity of relationships,” said United Kingdom Royal Navy Cdre. Jonathan Lett, J5 Deputy for Policy, USINDOPACOM. “The relationships and the partnerships that the National Guard builds in this region just go on for years and years and years. They grow up together. They develop together.”

The State Partnership Program, which started over 30 years ago with just 13 partners, has expanded to include 106 partner nations.

In the Indo-Pacific, there are currently 16 relationships, made up of nine US states and one territory: Alaska is partnered with Mongolia; Idaho with Cambodia; Hawaii with the Philippines and Indonesia; Montana with Sri Lanka and Maldives; Nevada with Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa; Oregon with Bangladesh and Vietnam; Rhode Island with Timor-Leste, Washington with Malaysia and Thailand; and Guam with Palau and a shared partnership with the Philippines.

“I champion the State Partnership program in this area of responsibility, said Cdre. Lett. “On a daily basis, Guardsmen are out there as a genuine force multiplier for the United States and for USINDOPACOM. It's fantastic. I celebrate the amazing work they do and congratulate them on it!”

During the forum, more than 50 officials from all partner states, including adjutant generals, State Partnership Program directors, bilateral affairs officers and other senior leaders learned about key topics and areas of concern. This enabled them to observe what has been successful, the challenges each one faces, and the actions they are taking with their partner nations; as well reviewing initiatives and discussing their programs with INDOPACOM staff and other National Guard units.

“It’s important to have this Senior Leader Forum because it helps highlight all the excellent work that SPP partnerships are doing out into the region,” said U.S. Army Maj. Dustin Petersen, State Partnership Program Director for the Nevada National Guard. “There’s something to be said about being together with likeminded people, being in the COCOMs building, and hearing it from all the players and stakeholders into the region and show how we are aligned with the national vision.”

Highlighted presenters also noted the importance of current initiatives including: Women, Peace and Security, Overseas Humanitarian Disaster and Civic Aid, Climate Resilience, Office of the Command Surgeon and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

“We do everything we can to really strengthen our friendships, our partnerships and mutually benefit each other,” Petersen explained. “At some point we might have to lean on one another. And it’s better to build our friendships now, it’s hard to surge trust, it’s better to have it before there’s anything going wrong.”

Oregon Air Force National Guard Maj. Angelica Hayes, Oregon’s bilateral affairs officer (BAO) in Vietnam, is new to the position. She speaks on how beneficial attending the Senior Leaders Forum has been for her.

“I’ve had a lot of theory, a lot of how I’ll fit in, what I’ll be doing but now I am actually there doing it and getting some hands-on application,” Hayes said. “So, coming here is just reinforcing and reconnecting all those theories and making sure I am applying and making those connections correctly.”

The new BAO expresses the importance of recognizing networks and connections when it comes to the success of SPP and personal growth.

“The biggest thing that I think I’m getting out of this is just the networking, meeting a lot of people that are in the area, hearing their challenges or their successes is helpful when I go to problem-solve in the future,” Hayes said. “We’re building relationships in the nation, with our partner nation, but we are also building relationships within each other. That’s going to make us more successful if we have to respond to any type of emergency in the future.”