JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $116,556,230 million firm-fixed price task order Government of Japan (GOJ) funded contract August 19 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a maintenance shop facility and base motor pool.



The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan (GOJ) as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan.



“The award of this contract will provide Camp Blaz Public Works Department a permanent facility where they can support NAVFAC’s construction efforts while continuing with their existing operations in support of Camp Blaz facilities and infrastructure,” said NAVFAC Pacific Planning, Design and Construction Project Manager Torri Yoshizawa.



The work to be performed includes the construction of a multi-use public works building with a maintenance shop and storage warehouse, administrative offices, an industrial control system monitoring station and associated supporting facilities. The work will also include the construction of a low-rise automotive vehicle maintenance shop.



“Award of this construction contract continues the strong partnership and relationship between the Navy, GOJ and with the local business industry in Guam,” said Yoshizawa.



Work will be performed in Guam, with an expected completion date of January 2027.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 09.19.2024 17:01 Story ID: 481344 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $116 Million Government of Japan Funded Construction Contract to Guam Business, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.