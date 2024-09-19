CDSE Unveils Website Refresh for National Insider Threat Awareness Month

By Tammi Bush, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency



The Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE), a training and education provider within the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), has led the sixth annual National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) throughout the month of September.



First held in 2019, NITAM has brought together thousands of U.S. security professionals, as well as government and industry policy makers from around the globe, to educate them on insider threat risks and the critical role of insider threat programs. The Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, the National Insider Threat Task Force, and DCSA partner with other organizations to expand upon the NITAM campaign each year to increase awareness and reporting of insider threats within the workforce.



“As the Nation’s premier provider of integrated security services, DCSA secures the trustworthiness of the United States’ Government workforce with continuous vetting of insiders and the entities that employ them,” said DCSA Director David Cattler in a public service video announcement.



This year, CDSE unveiled a refreshed website with a new look and feel. The website, focused on this year’s theme, “Deter, Detect, Mitigate,” offers a wealth of resources to increase insider threat awareness. The website includes job aids, case studies, posters, webinars, videos, training tools, games, and more to increase awareness and the importance of reporting insider threats across the workforce.



“Since its inception, the NITAM website has helped community partners bring awareness of their insider threat mission by offering a variety of engaging new products to help them prepare for today’s increasing insider threat vulnerabilities in the ever-changing security landscape,” said Cashmere He, Branch Chief, Outreach & Engagement, Shared Services Division, CDSE. “This year, the website’s goal is to introduce insider threat program strategies designed to deter, detect, and mitigate risks.”



He stated the information on the website is intended to help promote the goal of training, early intervention, transparency, wellness, bystander engagement, and support, as well as to use new and archived products to help minimize misconceptions associated with insider threat programs.



Cattler explained that NITAM is an important reminder of the constant evolving and emerging insider threat vulnerabilities.



“Insiders are people like you and me, trusted with ensuring our technologies, services, and supply chains remain uncompromised,” said Cattler. “Countering threats posed by insiders is no easy feat and it requires proactive engagement on everyone’s part to keep people, information, technology, and facilities safe.”



To kick-off NITAM, the Defense Personnel and Security Research Center’s Threat Lab held the fifth annual Insider Threat Social and Behavioral Sciences Summit (SBS Summit) on August 27 and 28. The Summit focused on detection, which is about identifying and investigating signs or actions that could signal an insider threat, using a blend of technology, psychology, and procedural checks.



Additionally, the DCSA conference for Insider Threat was held September 9 and 10, with 384 in-person attendees and 2,460 virtual participants. The conference was hosted by the DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center and the Department of Homeland Security Insider Threat Program. Industrial security leaders, decision-makers, and experts gathered in Arlington, Virginia, to discuss insider threat awareness.



Insider Threat Awareness Month is designed to introduce the public and general workforces of DOD, federal agencies, and private sector to the threats posed by trusted insiders, increase employee awareness regarding the Nation’s vulnerability to insider threats, and emphasize individual responsibilities for recognizing and reporting indicators.



“CDSE is the premier provider of security training for the defense security enterprise,” He said. “We play a critical role in raising insider threat awareness by hosting webinar events, supporting the Threat Lab’s SBS Summit, and the DCSA Conference for Insider Threat through speaking engagements, putting on an exhibition at the Pentagon NITAM day, and developing new awareness materials each year to help support the hard work of the entire security community to help deter, detect, and mitigate insider threats.”



For more information about NITAM or to learn more about this month’s theme, “Deter, Detect, Mitigate,” please visit the NITAM website.

