COANG major races to raise money for Gold Star family

“Many of us have an experience with a service member's loss,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Yokley, plans and programs officer and intel chief of operations, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “But being in the military isn't just a temporary thing, and my belief is that once you serve, you're part of a community that will always support each other.”



On Aug. 18, 2024, Yokley participated in a race through the Ironman Foundation in which he was selected as one of six service members to represent Gold Star family programs. He was inspired to apply earlier in the year when he heard about a call for athletes.



Taking place in Louisville, Kentucky, the “Half Ironman” consisted of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run, and was the fifth that he has competed in. “I had some experience going into it, and I wanted to focus on the cause more than my own individual competitiveness,” he said. “One, for a cause that all of us in the military can relate to, and two, with something that I'm passionate and competitive about with racing and triathlon. So, the two came together as the perfect thing that I want to put a lot of time and effort into.”



Upon registering, Yokley explained that his selection was determined by races he had participated in before, current military status, and nominating a Gold Star family. His participation resulted in him raising $2,000 on behalf of the Gold Star family he sponsored: the family of the late U.S. Army Capt. Micah Walker, a Green Beret who was killed in a dive accident. His brother, Nathan “Bandit” Walker currently serves as a pilot in the 120th Fighter Squadron, 140th Wing. Combined, the Ironman athletes brought in over $20,000 for Gold Star families.



Regarding his motivation to take part in the event, Yokley discussed his personal experiences with those close to him who are no longer with us. “I've had a couple of friends, and friends of friends, pass away in their line of service, and this was the best opportunity I've seen to line up support,” he said.



Yokley spoke about U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Travis Wilkie who was killed in a training incident while flying a T-38 Talon in 2018. “We played on a baseball team, he was my catcher, so we had a pretty close personal bond,” he said.



Yokley emphasized his sentiments of why it’s important for servicemembers to find ways to keep the memories of those who have gone before us alive, and to support the families of those fallen service members. “There have been a few other incidences in training mishaps throughout the years where I see names that aren't quite as close on a personal level as Travis, but definitely people that I knew, and I saw the effects ripple through my friends and families too,” he said. “I think it's very appropriate for the military community to continue supporting those families even after their passing.”



As for Yokley’s experience during the race, he looks back fondly at the memory of representing the Walker family, his country and himself. “I got to carry a full-size American flag for the half marathon run,” he said. “I ran with the flag with pride.”



He is hoping to compete again in the spring of 2025, in Monterey, California.

