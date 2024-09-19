167th Airlift Wing maintainer brings home gold in jiu-jitsu competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Conner, a member of flight line support...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Conner, a member of flight line support equipment with the 167th Maintenance Squadron, poses with his gold medal he recently won in a jiu-jitsu competition, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 12, 2024. Conner, a member of the 167th Airlift Wing since 2011 recently won his first gold medal in Las Vegas at the 2024 World Master International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Jiu Jitsu Championship. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver) see less | View Image Page

From the outside, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Conner may seem like any other Airman at the 167th Airlift Wing. However, one skill sets him apart from the rest; his expertise in the world of jiu-jitsu.



As a winner of gold at the 2024 World Master International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Jiu Jitsu Championship in Las Vegas, Conner’s reputation is growing.



Conner, a 167th Maintenance Squadron flight line support equipment specialist, said his jiu-jitsu journey started many years ago with wrestling.



“I grew up wrestling for 15 years. I was state runner-up my senior year at Martinsburg High School.”



After high school, Conner spent several years in mixed martial arts. That’s where he discovered jiu-jitsu and trainer, Joe Bauserman. However, life put his training on hold.



“I retired from fighting and stopped training to raise three kids around 2010. In 2020, my youngest was old enough that I didn’t feel bad about leaving to go to the gym.”



While everything was shut down with the pandemic, he found a gym in Winchester, Virginia with his old coach, Joe Bauserman and started training again.





“I only train twice a week. Training harder than that, even leading up to an event, doesn’t make sense.”



Finding balance between family, work and jiu-jitsu has its challenges, but the Conner family makes it work.



“My wife is very supportive, she is actually in jiu-jitsu too and my son wrestles.”



In the past four years, Conner has competed in several local tournaments in the tri-state area with many different organizations.



However, it became difficult to find high-level competitors locally, so he entered in a bigger competition, The World Master Championship.



“It's exciting to go to. It’s a way bigger bracket and the competitors are from all over the world.”



Last year Conner went to the 2023 World Master International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Jiu Jitsu Championship and placed third in his category.



“I wanted to go again to bring back gold to my gym at the Shark Pit.”



He entered again this year in the medium-heavy bracket, competing against over 40 men. Conner won all 5 of his matches, earning a gold medal.



“I've always enjoyed being competitive and am proud to be able to bring back top honors to my gym. I think it shows that we are doing it right.”



Conner, a member of the 167th Airlift Wing since 2011, says anyone who is interested in training with martial arts should think about what they want to get out of training before picking a gym.



“Find a gym that's willing to help you attain your goal. Whether its boosting self confidence, learning self defense or winning competitions, you can find a gym that fits.”