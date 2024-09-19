167th Airmen volunteer at Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | Airmen from the 167th Airlift Wing spread mulch across a garden bed as part of a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | Airmen from the 167th Airlift Wing spread mulch across a garden bed as part of a volunteer landscaping improvement project with the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission, Martinsburg, West Virginia, September 13, 2024. In addition to their regular military duties, guardsmen often take an active role in helping the communities in which they serve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver) see less | View Image Page

Being a service member in the military means a responsibility to defending the nation, upholding a code of honor and discipline, and being dedicated to a greater mission.



Part of that greater mission as guardsmen is playing an active role in helping the communities in which they serve.



Twenty-four Airmen from the 167th Airlift Wing demonstrated this commitment to community when they volunteered with the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission.



“Our religious survey results from January airmen indicated that they wanted to take part in more community service projects,” said Lt. Col. Ronald Faith, 167th Airlift Wing Chaplin.



The 167th Chaplins Corps asked the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission if they had any needs they could meet, there were several small service projects ready.



“Matter of fact, they had three service projects: landscape improvement, thrift store improvements and also kitchen staff aid,” said Faith.



The Union Rescue Mission is well known as a vital community service, upwards of 70 to 80 percent of people seeking help there are veterans. They also provide approximately 3,000 meals a month to the public.



“I don't normally volunteer because I don't really know of many opportunities to volunteer,” said Staff Sgt. Amanda Hoemman, a ground transportation specialist with the 167th.

“It’s nice to be involved. I want to do it again.”



Community engagement is important to the 167th Airlift Wing at many levels. Not only does it increase public support, it uplifts airmen morale.



“We are so overjoyed when we have community involvement, particularly when it comes from military personnel or veterans because of what we deal with and that's who we deal with so often here,” said Patrick Lewis with the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission, “The military group is here to help. It's incredible.”