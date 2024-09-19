167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight September 2024

Staff Sgt. Becky Campos is a Paralegal for the 167th Airlift Wing and she is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for September 2024.

As a Paralegal, Staff Sgt. Campos is responsible for conducting legal research and making recommendations for the Staff Judge Advocate, developing and maintaining legal assistance materials and resources for clients and providing administrative and litigation support for judicial and nonjudicial matters.

“Since she cross-trained from the loadmaster section to the paralegal career field, Staff Sgt. Campos brought with her the same positive and enthusiastic attitude and has consistently outperformed and far exceeded our expectation,” said Lt. Col. Jenny Naylor, 167th Airlift Wing Staff Judge Advocate. “While she is relatively new to the JAGC, her professionalism, diligence, and drive have made her an indispensable teammate to our JA and the 167 AW leadership team.”

Naylor said Campos has systematized and streamlined legal services, making services more accessible to members, she organized the legal office’s workload by prioritizing legal trainings for commanders and supervisors and codified the legal office’s partnership with the West Virginia University School of Law’s Veterans Advocacy Legal Clinic.

“Staff Sgt. Campos is a truly outstanding Airman, consistently, persistently,” said Naylor. “We are very fortunate to have her as a teammate.”

Hometown: Martinsburg, WV

Job Title: Paralegal

How long have you served in the unit? I joined the unit in 2016. I worked as a Loadmaster for six years and loved it, but I wanted a career change when my contract ended. I’ve been a Paralegal for nearly two years.

How does your job support the 167th's mission? I help members of the wing and retirees plan out their legacy by creating their will documents. Discussing death is never an easy topic, but having the legal paperwork organized in advance can be a huge benefit for every family. The lawyers in our office (JAGs) also provide a legal framework for commanders to make decisions.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree from WVU in Multidisciplinary Studies with a focus on Religious Studies, History and Leadership and a Master of Science in Education from Shenandoah University.

Hobbies: I love to travel! I worked hard for this accomplishment, so I’ll brag about it: I’ve visited all 50 states and over 50 countries. My husband is from Brazil, so we visit his family there often.

I am proudest of: I’m proud of the work that the 167th team did with the evacuation efforts of Afghan nationals under Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). A big thank you goes out to all who worked on the mission. From the Crew Chiefs and MX members who made sure the planes went with no issues, to the Medical Group who administered thousands of vaccines and provided needed medical care, to the people who volunteered on short notice to in-process the families. I see the work they did, and it makes me proud.

People may be surprised to know this about me: Every year I visit a different county in West Virginia. Next week I’m driving to Nicholas County and look forward to exploring Summersville Lake and going to the Wine & Music Fest. We have a beautiful state! I still have a long way to go (5 down, 50 counties to go!) but it’s a trip I look forward to each year.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: Completing both Water Survival School and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) make the list. But the older I get, the more I get excited for other’s accomplishments. For example, my sister is a Captain in the Maryland Air National Guard, and she just passed her final Cyber Command qualification last week. Heck yeah, sis! Keep climbing.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: I once heard the quote, “You’ll be the same person in five years except for the people you meet, the places you travel and the books you read.” So, I’m going to reverse this question because I need to improve myself. What advice can the newest Airmen in the Wing give me? We have some sharp new recruits and I look forward to learning from them.

