Motorcycle safety begins with you.

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – As the fall season approaches, the weather is ideal for motorcycle riding.



Before heading out on the road, it’s important for all personnel in the Charleston area to be aware of specific safety regulations and precautions.



According to Air Force Instruction 91-207, the U.S. Air Force Traffic Safety Program, all Airmen are required to complete a motorcycle safety course and wear the appropriate personal protective gear.



While the state of South Carolina does not mandate helmets for motorcycle riders over the age of 21, the AFI requires full PPE, both on and off base, for Airmen operating a motorcycle.



“These Air Force requirements supersede those of South Carolina, “ said Adam Twigg, Motorcycle Safety Program manager. “They must be adhered to by military personnel whether they ride on or off base.”



According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing a helmet reduces the risk of death by 37% for riders, and 41% for passengers.



Before riding a motorcycle on or off base, a rider must first check in with their Motorcycle Safety Representative. They will then create an account in the Air Force Safety Automated System to track all relevant information through the Motorcycle Unit Safety Tracking Tool (MUSTT).



MUSTT monitors rider training, briefing requirements, and other specific details such as license status and the type of motorcycle operated.



There are two briefings required to complete, the first being the initial motorcycle safety briefing which is to be accomplished within 30 days of a new rider checking into the command or 30 days if they are a new rider.



“This briefing is intended to be completed with the Squadron Commander, MSR and the rider,” said Twigg. “It is so that all parties are aware of the service member’s riding status and what the expectations are from all parties to foster a partnership and commitment to safe riding.”



The second briefing requirement is the preseason briefing. This briefing highlights expectations, trends, policy changes, local riding conditions and risk management.



The training process for motorcycle riders involves several steps. First, riders must obtain a permit to enroll in Air Force-sponsored courses.



The initial requirement is the Level 1 Basic Rider Course (BRC), followed by BRC2 or Advanced Rider Course (ARC), with ARC recommended for sport bike riders.



BRC2 must be completed within 60 days of Level 1, and Level 3 sustainment training is required every five years.



Whether you're a new or experienced rider, it's crucial to complete all necessary requirements before getting on the road.



Contact your unit safety representative, motorcycle safety representative, or the 628th Air Base Wing safety office for any questions or concerns regarding motorcycle safety at 843-963-5597 or email 628abw.se@us.af.mil.



Motorcycle safety begins with you.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 09.19.2024 14:44 Story ID: 481317 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motorcycle Safety begins with you, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.