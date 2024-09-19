Task Force 46 hosts Key Leader Workshop, stays prepared for C2CRE mission

As the 46th Military Police Command, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, continues to train and prepare for its role as the national Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) response team, its leaders know that a key element in making their mission successful is making sure that the units they command are trained and prepared as well.



The Michigan National Guard's 46th Military Police Command (Task Force 46) provides command and control to DoD service members who partner and train with civilian authorities to effectively respond to a significant incident or complex catastrophic event requiring a national effort.



The National Guard soldiers and units involved in this workshop generally spend their drill time training for what 46th MPC leadership calls, "our nation's worst day", a CBRN attack on U.S. soil. The task force consists of members from National Guard units across 12 states, the U.S. Army Reserve, and active duty. The soldiers need to be prepared to report immediately to their armories, prep their vehicles, obtain situational awareness, and travel to the disaster area. There, they work with first responders to support recovery operations.



“This means that we are the part of a larger emergency response system that directly interacts with the public during a crisis, facilitating evacuations and supporting first responders on the ground by assisting with immediate needs,” said Brig. Gen. Scott Hiipakka, commanding General of Task Force 46.



“When a community experiences this type of crisis, we must be prepared. That includes being trained, resourced, and ready now to support our federal, state, and local partners,” said Hiipakka.







This readiness includes the integration of military organizations from across the country including both Army Reserve and Army National Guard units. In an effort to build readiness, the 46th Military Police Command (MPC), also known as Task Force 46, hosted a C2CRE (Command and Control Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Element) key leader workshop at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Sept 9-12, 2024.



"The biggest benefit of this workshop is to ensure mission success and task force readiness with the added benefit of building and strengthening partnerships," said COL Russel Harden, Chief of Staff, 46th MPC. "The relationships established here will pay huge dividends going forward”, said Harden.



The workshop's intent was to build and strengthen individual and unit relationships across all of Task Force 46's formations, to provide command intent and guidance for mission preparations and execution, and to establish a common understanding of standards, policies, procedures and requirements for the mission. The workshop also helped assess overall unit and deployment readiness and identify opportunities to improve readiness with the CBRN Response Enterprise (CRE).



“The 46th MP CMD has a variety of experienced leaders and has accomplished multiple high-level missions supporting the C2CRE-B mission. We have a focused and motivated set of downtrace units and the 2024 KLRW provides our staff the opportunity to focus our lessons learned from previous completed missions and to leverage the outgoing formations experience as we stand up a new set of units that will conduct DSCA and CBRN operations”, said CSM James Taylor, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Task Force 46.



“At the KLRW, we pushed the 46th staff to ensure the oncoming formations have the resources they need and all of the future training requirements needed to accomplish their assigned tasks and provide them the support required to work with their state headquarters with their prescribed organizations, while focusing on personal and equipment readiness”, said Taylor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 09.19.2024 14:33 Story ID: 481312 Location: LANSING, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 46 hosts Key Leader Workshop, stays prepared for C2CRE mission, by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.