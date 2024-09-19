Finding Home: The Journey of Two Immigrant Airmen at the 190th ARW

Photo By Senior Airman Brook Sumonja | Staff Sgt. Mohamed Sako poses holds a photograph from his childhood, while posing in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brook Sumonja | Staff Sgt. Mohamed Sako poses holds a photograph from his childhood, while posing in front of a tail fin statue, outside the gates of the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka, Kansas on September 19, 2024. Sako immigrated from the West Africa in 2001 and later relinquished his citizenship to the Ivory Coast in order to join the United States military. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by SrA Brook Sumonja) see less | View Image Page

FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. – It was a moment that would change everything for Staff Sgt. Mohamed Sako, material management supply, as he boarded the aircraft for his last deployment in the Army at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, Topeka, Kansas in February 2019. “It was this exact airport and the Kansas Air National Guard’s emblem that caught my eye,” said Sako. On his way to Germany, serving his final months in the U.S. Army, something about that logo sparked a curiosity deep within him.



After years of seeking his place in the world, Sako would soon discover that his journey wasn’t just about military service—it was about finding a home.

Sako’s story began far from Kansas, in the Ivory Coast, where he was born and spent his early childhood. In 2001, Sako and his sister joined their father in emigrating to the United States, seeking safety and a better life amid the civil unrest that plagued his homeland. His father, pursuing a PhD in education, provided an opportunity for their family to establish roots in a new country. For Sako, the journey was one of both hope and sacrifice.

After arriving in New York, spending some time in Massachusetts and then graduating high school in Texas, it was Sako’s father who nudged him toward the military. Drawn by the stability and opportunities the military offered, Sako raised his right hand and took the oath to serve—a decision that set him on a path he couldn’t have imagined.



His years in the Army were challenging. Stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sako saw the best and the worst of leadership, and while he gained valuable skills, something was missing. For Sako, who comes from a traditional culture but experienced chaos at an early age while living in a country experiencing a civil war, he knew that he wanted to belong in spaces where he felt safe. Environments where he felt seen, heard and validated for who he is as a person and the attributes that he brings to the team.



It was his deployment to Germany in 2019 that proved to be a pivotal moment in his life, not just for the mission itself, but for the realization he had to look deep within and decide what was truly important to him and decide where he wanted to be.



It wasn’t long after that moment that Sako began to question his future in the Army. While his leadership had left him feeling disillusioned, his desire to serve was still strong. “I'll never forget seeing the Kansas Air National Guard logo as we arrived on base and wondering what opportunities could they provide,” Sako wondered. His thoughts soon turned into action when, after returning from Germany, he sought out a Kansas ANG recruiter.



It was then that he found Master Sgt. Michael Mckenzie, formal schools non-commissioned officer in charge, a previous 190th Air Refueling Wing recruiter, who would change everything for Sako. Mckenzie’s warmth and authenticity immediately drew Sako to the unit. The more he learned about the culture of the 190th ARW, the more he knew that this was where he belonged and a tour of the base confirmed it. To Sako, coming to the 190th wasn’t just another assignment, but rather it felt like a place to belong, a place he could call home.



The connected culture that the 190th offers is demonstrated by Airmen both alike and different. “As soon as I got here I felt welcomed. Everyone was kind, respectful and I feel like my unit truly embraced the diversity that I come with. During potlucks I would bring traditional food and everyone was eager to try it, ask questions and demonstrate interest in my culture. To me, that intentional effort of inclusivity makes a difference,” said Sako.

It wasn’t long after settling into the unit that Sako was introduced to an Airmen joining the unit who shared a similar story as himself.



Airman 1st Class Oyetunji Oluseye-Aare’s story followed a different but equally transformative path. In 2021, Oluseye-Aare and his family were able to utilize a green card to move from Nigeria to the United States. It wasn’t long after his arrival to America that Oluseye-Aare realized that he wanted to maximize the opportunities of his new life.



Unlike Sako, who’s family spent years and thousands of dollars before being approved, Oluseye-Aare expedited his citizenship by joining the military. While this path would surely provide him with the security and opportunities that he sought, the decision was not without sacrifice. Like Sako, Oluseye-Aare had to relinquish his Nigerian citizenship, a tie to the place that shaped him. Yet, for both men, the dream of a better life for their families outweighed the pain of leaving behind their native lands.



When joining the military and relinquishing your native citizenship, individuals undergo a process known as naturalization. In bootcamp, Airmen are mentored through the process and the graduation of Basic Military Training, a naturalization ceremony is held for these Airmen to receive their U.S. citizenship. An emotional ceremony of sacrifice, restoration, pride and empowerment.



Both Sako and Oluseye-Aare’s joined at different times, but their paths crossed at the 190th ARW’s Supply unit, where they immediately recognized their shared story. Two men from two different countries, bound by the same dream: to serve, to succeed, and to create better futures for themselves and their families.



Sako, now a father of two, has not returned to the Ivory Coast in over 20 years due to the continued unrest. Yet, his heart remains filled with gratitude for the opportunities he has found in the United States and his home at the 190th ARW. Sako hopes to return to college to pursue a career as a pilot, a dream he now feels within reach thanks to the 190th ARW.



For Oluseye-Aare, who has only been in the U.S. for three years, the path ahead is filled with possibility. He is focused on his education, with plans to pursue a commissioning opportunity and hopes to be in control of a C-17 cockpit someday. His journey, much like Sako’s, is about far more than military service but about finding a place to belong.



Both Airmen speak of the 190th ARW with immense pride, grateful for the culture of inclusion and unity they’ve experienced. “The 190th is more than just a unit. It’s a place where people from all walks of life come together to serve a common mission,” said Sako.



For others, being a minority in the military might feel formidable, but for Sako and Oluseye-Aare, it is a point of pride. They believe that the Air Force’s culture of inclusivity allows people of all backgrounds to contribute their unique experiences toward the same goal: defending the nation and protecting freedom.



“Wherever you come from, there’s a place for you here, and if you ever feel like you want more, the people here will help you on your journey to discover what is next,” said Oluseye-Aare, whose dream of flying is matched by his determination to serve.



In the end, it’s not just about the uniforms they wear or the missions they complete—it’s about the lives they’ve built and the sacrifices they’ve made to create a better future for themselves and their families. For Sako and Oluseye-Aare, the 190th ARW isn’t just a unit; it’s a home, a community, and a platform for their dreams.



- 30 -