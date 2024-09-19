Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation KUDOS returns to educate military kids on the deployment process

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 21st Force Support Squadron is slated to host Operation Kids Understanding Deployment Operations starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the R. P. Lee Youth Center and concluding at Patriot Park on Peterson Space Force Base.

    The event is open to all Air Force and Space Force families with children up to 13 years of age and is aimed to help military kids understand the deployment process their parents may go through.

    “Operations KUDOS is a fun and interactive way to help kids understand some of the tasks their parents do to prepare for a deployment,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Flores, 21st Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. “Many of their parents will be asked to deploy at some point in time so it helps families begin those conversations and bolster that family readiness.”

    Interested participants should note that there are limited slots available and registration is required. Families are encouraged to register by Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

    The event will begin with children going through a deployment processing line where they will have the opportunity to interact with various career fields and their equipment. At the end of the day, the children will return home from a “deployment” to their parents in a “welcome home ceremony” where they will be awarded a certificate of completion.

    “I believe KUDOS is a great opportunity for SBD 1 to showcase their capabilities to eager kids,” Flores said. “Sometimes we as military members might find some aspects of our jobs seem routine, but it is a great feeling when you see the “wow” on kids’ faces when they see what you do. I really do hope this event keeps growing year after year.”

    To register please follow the following link: https://21fss.com/event/kudos-kids-understanding-deployment-operations/

