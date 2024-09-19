Coast Guard Hockey Organization: Supporting Service Members, First Responders

NEW YORK – The Coast Guard Hockey Organization claimed victory in the 2024 Tunnel to Towers (T2T) Heroes Cup Hockey Tournament competing with National Hockey League (NHL) alumni and local New York and New Jersey fire and police departments in Morristown, New Jersey this past weekend.



The Mid-Atlantic team claimed the trophy after a hard-fought battle against last year's champions, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), in the semi-finals, before facing the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) in the final round. Wearing the Coast Guard's signature orange and blue, they wasted no time, netting their first goal within the opening 60 seconds of play.



"Saturday was a long day of playing hockey, and our team pushed through fatigue and soreness to reach the championship game, where we shut out the SCPD to win the tournament,” said Petty Officer Libby Barbato, an active duty intelligence specialist at CoastWatch, a detachment of the Intelligence Coordination Center in Sterling, Virginia, and a St. Norbert College Division III alum. “Scoring the third goal, seeing everyone’s excitement and contributing to our success on the scoreboard was the cherry on top of a fantastic day raising money for those who need it most."



The Heroes Cup Tournament raises awareness for the Stephen Siller T2T Foundation, which honors firefighter Stephen Siller's sacrifice on 9/11 and pays tribute to military personnel and first responders.



“It was an honor for our team to participate in the Heroes Cup with other outstanding law enforcement, fire and first responder organizations to remember the tragic events of 9/11 and support the tremendous work that T2T does in the community caring for veterans, first responders and their families,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Martin, a former Coast Guard Academy hockey player and active-duty member stationed in Washington, D.C., serving as one of Mid-Atlantic’s co-captains.



Petty Officer Andrew Molesky reflects on his experience of 9/11 and explains his decision to join the Coast Guard. Molesky is in the reserves attached to the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and one of the co-captains for the team.



“Growing up in Hudson County, so close to New York, I watched the towers fall during my sophomore year of high school,” said Molesky. “One of the main reasons I joined the Coast Guard Reserves was to give back to my community and pay tribute to those who were there that day. It’s an honor to play alongside first responders and other organizations that contributed to the 9/11 response, and to unite in support of the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”



The team demonstrated Coast Guard Hockey's core values of community, sportsmanship and tradition throughout the day, while honoring first responders and military service members. Their relentless effort culminated in an outstanding 5-0 victory over SCPD, securing the championship cup.



Their goalie, active-duty Petty Officer Andrew Slobiski, made more than 15 saves during the final game and was their only goalie in the tournament. Slobiski is stationed at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City and a former player for the Tier II junior ice hockey team Kenai River Brown Bears.



“The final game was an absolute blast—everyone played incredibly well, and our defense made it easier for us to secure the win against last year’s champions,” proclaimed Slobiski. “Playing for this team is always special, and I’ve had the chance to make great friends from all over the service.”



The day began with eight teams, and the Coast Guard steadily advanced. Out of the 11 games played on Saturday, four were decided by shootouts, which are used to break ties after overtime. One of the matchups was the Coast Guard’s first game against the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD), securing a thrilling 4-3 victory. The team was ecstatic to follow in the footsteps of other Coast Guard championship teams over the last 82 years.



“The Coast Guard Hockey Organization strives to support members of the Coast Guard, their families and the communities they serve through the sport of hockey,” Martin described. “It’s also amazing to reflect on the history of hockey in the Coast Guard, which dates back to World War II. The growth of this program has been incredible, and it’s amazing to be a part of something that brings Coast Guard members together to support charitable causes while honoring the history and tradition of the service and sport.”



The Coast Guard's legacy in hockey dates back to World War II when the official Cutters team was established at the Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland. This team marked the beginning of the service’s enduring hockey tradition. From 1942 to 1944, this semi-professional team, featuring eight active-duty players who were also former National Hockey League stars, competed in the Eastern Amateur Hockey League (EAHL), one of the most competitive leagues of the time. In addition to an EAHL championship in 1943, the Cutters won two championships in the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States (AHAUS) in 1943 and 1944. The AHAUS was renamed USA Hockey in 1991. The team’s impressive roster included future Hockey Hall of Famers Frank Brimsek, Art Coulter, and John Mariucci. The Cutters were disbanded in early 1944 as many members were deployed to serve in the South Pacific Theater during World War II.



“I’ve put so much into the Coast Guard Hockey Organization, always looking back to the legacy the Cutters left behind,” said Jeff Sickoria, the president of the organization and retired Coast Guard lieutenant. “They hold a special place in my heart because they were founded at the Coast Guard Yard where my grandmother was working during WWII, at the same time the team was playing. That personal connection drives my passion for keeping their story alive.”



Today, the Coast Guard Hockey Organization travels globally and participates in various tournaments, including the B-Fit Heroes Cup, and Las Vegas 9-11 Cup, in addition to its own Coast Guard-only tournaments. The organization has also built continued relationships with professional teams such as the Washington Capitals and Los Angeles Kings.



Reflecting on the foundation of the organization, Sickoria added, “I started playing for Coast Guard teams in 2004 as an enlisted member and noticed other shipmates competing in charitable tournaments. Over the years it became clear we needed to unite as one team, and that’s how the organization was born, with our main goal being to give back to the community.”



The organization helped raise over $101,000 for T2T on Saturday alongside the NHL and local fire and police departments. This adds to the over $1.5 million the team has helped raise through events since 2015.



"I never imagined we'd get to where we are today,” Sickoria remarked. “We've created a true community, not just a team, both on and off the rink. There are no tryouts or set rosters—just a dedicated group ready to lace up and get to work. From non-rates to admirals, our volunteers and participants span the U.S."



The Coast Guard Hockey Organization recently hosted the 27th Coast Guard Commandant's Cup Ice Hockey Tournament in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Their next tournament will be the 14th Vegas 911 Cup in Las Vegas. After these events, players return to their maritime duties with the bruises and memories of their matches off duty.



“You walk in the locker room and can put all the struggles and stress of work aside and just play the game you love with a bunch of strangers who quickly become friends,” exclaimed Barbato. "This team is so diverse as people are enlisted, officers, reservists, retirees, and even auxiliarists and family members who all come together to play for fun and in charitable tournaments."



The Coast Guard Hockey Organization’s victory at the 2024 T2T Heroes Cup exemplifies their athletic skill and dedication to service. By triumphing over teams such as the FDNY and the SCPD, the Mid-Atlantic team not only secured the championship but also honored the legacy of service members and first responders. Their participation showcased their dedication to the sport and also contributed to raising awareness and funds for the Stephen Siller T2T Foundation, reinforcing the Coast Guard's tradition of service and sacrifice.



The Coast Guard Hockey Organization is not officially affiliated with the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, any MWR program, or the Armed Forces Sports Council. Participation is offered up to active duty, reserve and retired Coast Guard members, as well as prior service members, Coast Guard Auxiliary, current civilians and contractors and their immediate family members. The Coast Guard Hockey Organization is a federally recognized non-profit.

-USCG-



