Through her child's eyes: Stephanie Gray falls in love with early learning

Stephanie Gray, 97th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center program lead teacher, is a mother of 4 and native to Altus. She was born on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, in the early 1980’s when her father was an active duty Airman.



Gray knew early on in her life she wanted to work in a helping profession, but her career goals changed after a traumatic event that changed her life.



“Prior to working at the CDC, I was pursuing my education to become a registered nurse because it was something I enjoyed and could be a means to support my family,” said Gray. “When I was in my last few classes to finish my pre-requirements, my 4-month- old daughter passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, SIDS.”



Mourning the loss of her child, Gray believed the part of her that was inspired to care and work with children and families was gone.



“After that I had no desire to work in the medical field, because I did not want to see other families go through the same tragedy.”



It wasn’t until her son started preschool at the Child Development Center that the desire to work with children was sparked again.



It was the end of summer in Oklahoma, when the heat began to subside, but the weather was still warm. Gray was taking her 3-year-old son, Treyson, to his first day of preschool at the CDC at Altus AFB.



“I remember walking behind him as he ran to his preschool class,” said Gray. “He was so excited as he made his way to his new classroom- his backpack bounced up and down because it was so big on his little body.”



Treyson entered his new classroom, dropped his backpack, and ran to a table where he joined other children playing with magnetic tiles.

“I put his backpack in his cubby and lingered for a while as he played with his new friends. There were children in groups participating in different activities, but they all seemed relaxed, engaged and happy.”



Witnessing her son’s first day at preschool, her experience as a mother, and her love for teaching children, was the catalyst for Gray’s decision to pursue a career at the CDC on base.



Once she started working at the CDC, she loved it so much she decided to go back to school for early childhood learning. She now holds her bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies, with a concentration in child life studies.



Gray explained how caring for Airmen and their families not only helps support the mission at Altus AFB but motivates her to continue to do her job day in and day out especially when she helps them through some of the unique challenges that enlisted families face.



“When new Airmen are assigned here, it can be a hard time for their children coming from an entirely different base, location, and CDC, and it can be very scary and overwhelming for them,” said Gray. “One way we support the children through these transitions is by working with the parents and letting them bring in special family photos or stuffed animals to give the children some comforting objects that are familiar in their new environment.”



Gray is a firm believer that even when life knocks you down, you have to get back up. She does her best to ensure her own children and the families she works with feel supported and know she is always rooting for them.



“My experiences in life, my love for helping others, and my education have all taught me to be the best version of an early childhood educator who cares for children, protects them, and advocates for them,” said Gray.

Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 09.19.2024 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US Story by A1C Heidi Bucins