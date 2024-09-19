NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supervisor Awarded for Advocating Small Business

Courtesy Photo | Siravo was recently awarded the Oreta B. Stinson Small Business Advocate Award as part...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Siravo was recently awarded the Oreta B. Stinson Small Business Advocate Award as part of the 2024 Department of the Navy Acquisition Excellence Awards. see less | View Image Page

Rocco “Rock” Siravo, who serves as the contracting technical director for NAVSUP FLC Norfolk-Philadelphia Site’s Pentagon Support Division was recently announced as the recipient of the Oreta B. Stinson Small Business Advocate Award as part of the 2024 Department of the Navy Acquisition Excellence Awards.

Siravo has worked as a Navy acquisition professional for 39 years.

“I’m really honored and humbled to have been nominated and won, but the accomplishments for which I have been recognized are not mine alone” said Siravo. “I am blessed to be surrounded by a talented, dedicated, and customer-focused team that does all of the heavy lifting. This award is more a recognition of their efforts than it is mine.”

He went on to credit the command’s small business team of Paul Staley, Chris Pless and Deb O’Hagan for their tireless support of the command’s small business program and the team of contract specialists Stephanie Murphy and Joe Haviland, along with Andrew Christopher from the Office of Counsel for their work on an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity small business contract for the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller). He said that they, along with dozens of contracting officers play a huge hand in NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s small business success.

“Rock’s superior accomplishments in advocating for small business have been the critical enabler to establishing a robust and diverse government industrial base made up of small businesses sectors that support the Secretary of the Navy’s goals to increase use of companies founded by American small business entrepreneurs,” added NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer, Capt. Kelly House.

Most recently, Siravo volunteered his services and expertise to NAVSUP’s Office of Small Business Director after discussing the best opportunities to increase new small business entrants into the Department of the Navy and establish a disaggregation strategy at NAVSUP.

Disaggregation allows acquisition personnel to break apart large contracts for multiple products or services into multiple contracts when it’s advantageous for the Navy. This can help small businesses get a piece of an overall larger contract that they would have not been otherwise eligible for.

Siravo played a major role in more than $200 million in small business multiple awards contract vehicles being set aside for small businesses, in support of the Navy and Marine Corps Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) portfolio. He helped plan a small business pre-proposal conference for that effort that was attended by more than 40 small businesses ensuring a seamless proposal process for interested small businesses.

“Rock Siravo is a servant leader who promotes the well-being of those in his charge above his own,” said Contracting Department Head Cdr. Kenneth Findley. “His legacy tells a story of one who lifts himself up by lifting up others.”