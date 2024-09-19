Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC CSM pays a visit to religious institute

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Story by Mel Slater 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, Training and Doctrine Command’s senior enlisted leader, visited with religious affairs noncommissioned officers in the Zimmerman Auditorium at the Institute for Religious Leadership on Sept. 17.

    Harris was at Fort Jackson for the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition and made time in his schedule to visit and speak with NCOs about leadership, the direction and impact of Army training and to take questions.

    He also spoke about the importance of religious affairs specialists and their work along side chaplains as a critical support effort for Army Soldiers. Harris served with Chaplain (Col.) Nathan Kline, director or the Religious Leader Academy.

