TRADOC CSM pays a visit to religious institute

Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, Training and Doctrine Command’s senior enlisted leader, visited with religious affairs noncommissioned officers in the Zimmerman Auditorium at the Institute for Religious Leadership on Sept. 17.



Harris was at Fort Jackson for the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition and made time in his schedule to visit and speak with NCOs about leadership, the direction and impact of Army training and to take questions.



He also spoke about the importance of religious affairs specialists and their work along side chaplains as a critical support effort for Army Soldiers. Harris served with Chaplain (Col.) Nathan Kline, director or the Religious Leader Academy.