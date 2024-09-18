Jackson exchanges community information

‘There are a lot of things going on at Fort Jackson and occurring everywhere,” said Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander as he opened up the Community Information Exchange, Sept. 13, “and often the challenge is finding out when and where things are.”



The purpose of the quarterly CIE meetings is to “let you know how to find some of the information and be ‘in the know’ on some of the opportunities” on post, Hickman added.



He said the post wants the community “to enjoy the many things that happen here,” because Fort Jackson continues to be a great place to live, work and visit.



Attendees and those watching the event live streamed heard from various directorates, Partners in Excellence and on-post activities about upcoming events.



Hickman gave a quick update on things that have happened since the last CIE.



“We had our Fourth of July celebration on Hilton Field,” he said adding the post had “35,000 participants in one of the largest (events) we’ve had yet.”



Other events included school being back in session and Army Community Service’s Kamala Henley being honored by the Department of Defense.



The post also hosted the World Long Drive competition among others.



“We do have a lot going on, and we have a lot coming up too,” he added noting the post’s Oktoberfest celebration is set for Sept. 27 at the 1917 Club.



The post also has a walking town hall scheduled for November.



Hickman was followed by Chaplain (Col.) Stan Smith, garrison chaplain, who spoke about religious services available including community events and Club Beyond. Mary Armstead, chief of the Administrative Services Division, updated the community on upcoming changes to official mail.



Timothy Jones with the Army Substance Abuse Program office, cautioned that according to a new state law that came into effect in May, “any individual that’s convicted of a (Driving Under the Influence), regardless of (blood alcohol content) must participate in the ignition interlock for life program.”



Jones also spoke about the upcoming Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31.

Sarrah Carter, Military Personnel Division chief, spoke about numerous items including changes to ID card procedures.



“You cannot use your CAC card as one form of identification,” when getting a new or updated ID card, she said. “One has to be a picture ID, and the other on could be … your social security card, your VA card, voters registration card …”



Other updates given at the event were the upcoming career fair, the Army Continuing Education System moving back into the Education Center, and several safety updates.



Others giving updates included AAFES, the Commissary, Fort Jackson Family Homes, Armed Forces Wellness Center and Moncrief Army Health Clinic.



To watch the CIE in its entirety visit: https://www.facebook.com/USArmyGarrisonFortJackson/videos/1201516357726436

To watch the CIE in its entirety visit: https://www.facebook.com/USArmyGarrisonFortJackson/videos/1201516357726436