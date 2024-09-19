Martin Army Community Hospital Pharmacist Earns Top Honors

Dr. Tajaki Broussard, an outpatient pharmacist at Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH), recently achieved the prestigious title of Outpatient Pharmacist of the Year through the Defense Health Network (DHN) East. Her unique healthcare journey, which started early in life when she assisted her grandmother with medications, has not only shaped her six-year career as a pharmacist, but also serves as an inspiring example of dedication and passion in the healthcare field.

Dr. Broussard earned her undergraduate degree in Biology from the University of Louisiana- Monroe, then went on to earn her PharmD, MBA, and MHA from South University of Pharmacy. Her passion for medicine, which began as a pharmacy tech at Walgreens, continues to grow as she pursues board certification in ambulatory care. With this extensive experience and education, her end goal is to be a clinical pharmacist.

In addition to her daily responsibilities at MACH, where she oversees the primary drop-off station within the pharmacy, manages rapid returns in the Q-Flow system, and trains new staff, Dr. Broussard has made a significant impact through her involvement in Genesis Go-Live events. She has provided support and training at several military treatment facilities (MTFs), including:

• Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, KY

• Binter Street Pharmacy, Fort Knox, KY

• Kadena Airforce Base Pharmacy and Naval Hospital, Okinawa, Japan

• FHCC Lovell Main Outpatient Pharmacy, Chicago, IL, which serves both DoD and VA

• Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar, Cleveland, OH

• Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar, Dallas, TX

Dr. Broussard offered essential guidance at each event, delivering over-the-shoulder coaching and system training to ensure smooth transitions to the new MHS Genesis electronic health record system. She is also a peer support expert who has chosen to support the newly transitioning MTFs through coaching, mentoring, and advising.

Dr. Broussard's unwavering dedication is evident in her commitment to the patients and pharmacy staff at MACH. Her focus on education and patient care is a testament to her desire to be a pivotal force in her patients' healthcare journey for years to come.

