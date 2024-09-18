Operational Support Team teaches Airmen to be resilient, ready

Photo By Mark Herlihy | Stephen Strosser, 66th Medical Squadron, Operational Support Team, strength and...... read more read more Photo By Mark Herlihy | Stephen Strosser, 66th Medical Squadron, Operational Support Team, strength and conditioning specialist, leads stretching exercise as Capt. Timothy Tran, 66th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, follows along during an SFS fitness session at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept 11. An Operational Support Team, or OST, features a multidisciplinary medical team of active duty and civilian personnel that includes a physical therapist, a psychologist, social worker, strength and conditioning specialist and team specialist embed within units from four to six months, depending on the needs of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy) see less | View Image Page

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. – The 66th Security Forces Squadron here is taking part in a preventative medicine program that strives to keep defenders resilient, healthy and mission-ready.



For the next few months, the 66th Medical Squadron’s Operational Support Team will be embedded with 66 SFS to educate and train defenders in strength and conditioning exercises, recovery and injury prevention strategies, nutrition, stress management and healthy sleep habits.



The goal is to enhance individual physical and mental performance and maintain job effectiveness while reducing injuries and mitigating risk factors and stressors in the workplace.



“The benefit of the OST embedding with us is that they get to experience firsthand what our defenders are experiencing,” said Chief Master Sgt. Charles Desaulniers, 66 SFS senior enlisted leader. “They wear the vests and carry the gear, which helps them understand the impact of the wear and tear on our bodies. The goal is to reduce short and long-term damage by learning the proper exercises and lifestyle habits now.”



Hanscom’s OST has been in place since 2023 and consists of an interdisciplinary team of three people: a team lead, a strength and conditioning specialist, and a physical therapist. The team falls under the 66th Medical Squadron’s Human Performance Flight.



The reactions from 66 SFS defenders have been positive.



“It’s been great, and the Airmen seem to love it,” said Stephen Strosser, OST strength and conditioning coach. “They want to work out and do the strength and conditioning.”



The Air Force implemented the OST concept in 2019 to address musculoskeletal injuries and mental health concerns which are two of the major reasons that Airmen are held back from deployments.



Across the Air Force, these teams observe embedded units and create tailored plans to the needs of the Airmen and their specific duties.



“Our defenders are better because of it,” Desaulniers said. “So often the focus is purely mission driven but this program focuses on how we support the warfighter to be more effective at accomplishing the mission.”



For SFS, the OST staff leads weekly group strength and conditioning sessions that are designed to accommodate defenders working all shifts.



The defenders can also request one-on-one training sessions and physical therapy appointments.



Support doesn’t end at the conclusion of OST’s embedment, the team provides unit leaders with strategies to continue the program independently and follows quarterly to evaluate the squadron’s progress.



“We’re teaching them to fish, not giving them the fish” Strosser said. “We want them to learn the skills and utilize them throughout their careers to stay healthy.”