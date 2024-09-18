WWI Ace Capt. Hamilton Coolidge is reinterred in Chevières After 106 Years

Chevières, France –

Capt. Hamilton Coolidge, a World War I flying ace from the 94th Aero Squadron and the third great-grandson of U.S. President Thomas Jefferson, was reinterred in the village of Chevières, France, on Sept. 15, 2024, where he was shot down during an aerial engagement 106 years ago. The reinterment was organized to ensure the protection of his remains, which were at risk due to erosion from the Aire River near his original burial site.



The ceremony, attended by U.S. and French officials, was the result of a year-long coordinated effort involving the Coolidge family, the village of Chevières and the 94th Fighter Squadron. During the ceremony, current pilots from the squadron served as pallbearers, and the squadron had a formation in place to pay tribute to Coolidge’s service.



“To capture what [Hamilton] Coolidge means to the Hat-in-the-Ring Gang you have to look at the events that led to his untimely death. He died executing the same mission we do today. Escorting and protecting those who could not protect themselves,” Lt. Col. Harrison Garlick, 94th FS commander.



More than 450 local villagers and visitors from neighboring communities and beyond gathered to honor Coolidge’s sacrifice. The ceremony took place approximately 800 meters from the original crash site, which also served as his initial resting place, and has been maintained by the village since Oct. 27, 1918, when Coolidge was shot down.



Coolidge’s remains were originally buried by his friend and fellow ace, Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, and a local priest shortly after the crash. Rickenbacker described Coolidge as "One of the finest men I ever knew." His remains were later moved to the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, but at the request of his mother, they were reinterred back in Chevières.



The village of Chevières has not only preserved Coolidge’s remains, but also the wreckage of his Nieuport 28 aircraft. Key pieces of the wreckage, including the machine gun Coolidge was firing at the time of the crash and the aircraft’s engine, have been restored and are displayed in the village as part of an ongoing tribute to the fallen aviator.



During the reinterment ceremony, members of the 94th FS, the Coolidge family, and senior leaders in attendance were invited to take pieces of the wreckage and place them in a basket that was lowered into the grave with Coolidge. This gesture symbolized the enduring connection between Coolidge’s legacy and the modern-day warfighters of the 94th FS.



“This ceremony was something that had never happened before and will likely never happen again. The efforts of the Coolidge family, village of Chevières and the 94th FS highlighted and secured a vital piece of Air Force history. Today’s life-changing experience helped rekindle a special relationship and will hopefully assist our Airmen to better understand their aviation heritage and the sacrifices required during war,” the 1st FW Historian said.



The village of Chevières has pledged to continue maintaining Coolidge’s new resting place as a memorial to his legacy, ensuring that his contributions during World War I are remembered.

