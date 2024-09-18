12th Combat Aviation Brigade Fuels Innovation: Army Application Laboratory Modernizes the FARP

ANSBACH, Germany – The Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) is a critical lifeline on the modern battlefield for aviation assets. While long recognized for their vital role, the FARP also presents inherent challenges for today’s warfighters in Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade recently invited the Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) to observe operations at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany for a firsthand look at the current FARP and the growing need for modernization.



AAL, a direct reporting unit to Army Futures Command, is the U.S. Army’s dedicated innovation unit, focused on rapidly identifying, developing, and deploying cutting-edge technologies to enhance Soldier capabilities. By bridging the gap between the Army’s operational needs and the solutions offered by companies in the private sector, AAL plays a pivotal role in driving modernization and ensuring the Army remains at the forefront of technological advancement. Recognizing the need for more efficient FARPs, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and AAL launched the Helicopter Expedited Refueling Operations (HERO) project, aimed at addressing the inefficiencies and vulnerabilities inherent in current FARP operations.



“The current FARP design, while effective, struggles to keep up with the pace of modern operations,” said Col. Ryan Kendall, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. “We need solutions that enhance our agility, reduce our footprint, and ultimately keep our aviators in the fight.”



The HERO project’s problem statement is clear: FARP operations are inefficient, leading to extended periods of aircraft unavailability, which in turn leaves ground combat teams without the vital support they need. Additionally, the longer FARPs and personnel remain stationary to conduct refueling and arming, the more vulnerable they become to enemy attack.



To address these challenges, the Army is seeking solutions that:

• Expedite the aggregation, assembly, setup, and breakdown of FARP vehicles, hoses, and equipment.

• Decrease aircraft refueling times (while adhering to safety regulations and pressure limits).

• Improve pumping systems, valves, hoses, and other FARP equipment.

• Decrease aircraft wait/loiter times.



The Challenge: FARPs in the 21st Century



For decades, FARPs have served as the backbone of Army aviation operations, providing the essential fuel and ammunition needed to keep aircraft in the fight. However, the demands of modern warfare, with its emphasis on speed, agility, and flexibility, have exposed the limitations of the current FARP design.



“Executing FARP operations in support of attack aviation mission requires significant manpower and experience to be conducted quickly and safely in a highly contested, near-peer threat environment,” said Capt. Justin Thomas, distribution platoon leader, Echo Company, 1-3 Attack Battalion. “We must find and train techniques that streamline the arming and refueling process limiting exposure for FARP teams who will be routinely asked to provide FARP capabilities forward of the relative safety that is the aviation tactical assembly area.”



The challenges are multi-faced:

• Manpower intensive: FARPs require a significant number of personnel to set up and operate, along with the requirement for security during a combat environment.

• Vulnerable to attack: Their static nature, concentration of vital resources, and need to be in an open, unobscured location make FARPs attractive targets for enemy forces.

• Logistical challenges: Establishing and maintaining FARPs can be logistically complex, particularly in austere environments.



HERO’s Visit: A Catalyst for Change



The HERO team visited Echo Company, 1-3 Attack Battalion as they conducted logistical operations during Saber Junction at the JMRC in Hohenfels. This provided the team with a unique opportunity to observe FARP operations firsthand and gain valuable insights for the challenges faced directly by the Soldiers on the ground. As the only forward stationed combat aviation brigade in the European and African theaters, 12th CAB has a deep understanding of the operational environment of the modern battlefield and is an ideal partner in this endeavor.



“A big thanks to 12th CAB and JMRC for providing us with incredibly immersive access during their recent training rotation. Soldier feedback is invaluable in helping companies to identify key areas for improvement and to focus our efforts on developing solutions that will make a difference for the Army,” said Mr. Thomas Mead, AAL Program Manager. “12th CAB’s willingness to identify problems and embrace emerging technologies shows their dedication to the innovation process.”



The four-day visit highlighted the following:

• The importance of Soldier feedback: The HERO team engaged directly with Soldiers, gathering their firsthand experiences and perspectives on FARP operations.

• Identifying pain points: The visit allowed HERO to identify the specific challenges and pain points associated with the current FARP design.

• Exploring potential solutions: The HERO team and 12th CAB collaborated to brainstorm potential solutions and explore innovative approaches to FARP modernization.



The Future of FARPs



The HERO project’s partnership with Beacon Industries and IA4S marks a significant step forward in the quest to redesign FARP for the 21st century and LSCO. These companies, with their expertise in fuel systems and robotics, are poised to deliver groundbreaking solutions that will address the challenges identified during HERO’s visit to Germany.

• The New Pump: Beacon Industries presented their new pump, which utilizes turbine technology capable of pumping fuel three times faster than our current 300 gallons per minute (GPM) pumps. They demonstrated a life-size working replica powered by AA batteries and introduced a sensor capable of inspecting and testing fuel in real-time, offering a significant technological upgrade.

• The Robotic Solution: IA4S showcased their robotic fueling solution, built on a Bobcat chassis, which autonomously or remotely fuels aircraft. The robot’s main camera allows ground analysis for precise fueling operations. The system offers both autonomous and Soldier-operated modes for versatility.



Conclusion



The HERO team’s visit and their partnership with industry leaders represents a significant milestone in the effort to modernize FARPs. The 12th CAB’s commitment to innovation and its willingness to collaborate with the AAL have paved the way for groundbreaking solutions that will enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, and safety of FARP operations for the entire Army.



“This visit was a testament to the Army’s commitment to innovation,” said Col. Kendall. “12th CAB is excited to be at the forefront of this transformation and assist the Army Application Lab’s HERO project in modernizing the FARP for the Army as a whole.”

