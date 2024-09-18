26th Annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region

KONA, Hawaii– U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is hosting the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense (CHODs) conference in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 18-20.



This year, 28 countries or multinational organizations are attending the conference, which has been held since 1998 with the purpose of bringing together senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation.



Each year, the conference advances interoperability between allies and partners by providing senior military leaders with the opportunity to discuss challenges and opportunities in the region together. Notably, the in-person conference advances conversations from virtual events held quarterly.



This year’s conference, titled “The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region,” features a wide array of speakers, including practitioners and think tank experts, who will provide non-defense and non-military perspectives on security issues. The event underscores the importance of diverse voices from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences.



Concurrent with the plenary sessions, a Senior Enlisted Leaders program will focus on the role of the enlisted force as a force multiplier toward collaboration, interoperability and leadership at every level.



The conference affords participants the opportunity to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings on the margins of plenary sessions to further enhance existing relationships, underscoring USINDOPACOM's commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



The annual in-person CHODs conference alternates location between Hawaii and partner nations, fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. This year’s event highlights the importance of equal participation of all countries in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

