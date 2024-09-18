When ‘I’m fine’ may not be the case

Photo By Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal | A volunteer holds up an encouraging sign during a National Suicide Prevention...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal | A volunteer holds up an encouraging sign during a National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024. The month of September is the National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month where many organizations make a concerted effort to destigmatize the mental health struggles that many may face and take the opportunity to educate the public on recognizing signs someone is need of support as well as the avenues to receive support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal) see less | View Image Page

Suicide is a public health issue that affects Americans from all communities and walks of life, including the military. It could affect you, or someone you know. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, there were 94 service member suicides - up from 91 in the first quarter of 2023. As Pentagon data shows an upward trend in military suicides over the past decade, the Department of Defense remains steadfastly committed to preventing suicide in the military community through concerted, continuous efforts in suicide prevention, intervention and postvention initiatives.



Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst solidly joins these efforts by raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges, and by providing a variety of resources that service members, families and civilians can contact for support if they are struggling. The joint base embraces an evidenced-based approach, which proves that suicides can be prevented by providing support services, talking about suicide, reducing access to means of self-harm, increasing resilience and wellness, and following up with those at risk.



Each member of the military community has a responsibility to look after one another and should be aware of the warning signs that someone may be at risk of self-harm or suicide. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Dougherty, 87th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight chief, explained that it’s important to stay engaged with someone if you suspect they may be at risk of harming themselves.



“If someone confides in you and shares that they are experiencing suicidal thoughts, stay with them,” Dougherty said. “Speak with them about resources, whether it be contacting a chaplain, your chain of command, mental health clinic, the emergency room, etc. What’s most important is to show compassion, offer support and get our peers, friends and family the care they need in any form they’re willing to accept.”



According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, some of the warning signs of suicide to look out for include withdrawal from friends, family and community, increased alcohol or drug use, aggressive behavior, dramatic mood swings, impulsive or reckless behavior, collecting and saving pills, buying a weapon, giving away possessions, tying up loose ends (e.g. organizing personal papers or paying off debts) or saying goodbye to friends and family.



Sometimes just starting a conversation and asking if someone is okay is a critical first step in saving lives. In a recent interview, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recommended taking it a step further by asking follow-on questions.



“When someone tells you they’re fine, ask another question or two. They may not be fine,” Kendall said. “Every suicide is a tragedy, and every one of them could have been prevented if people would have taken the right steps at the right time and realized someone needed help.”

Kendall shared that he found himself in the position of needing help in his own life and he continues advocating that it’s important to normalize the topic and to emphasize to the military community that it is ok to ask for help.



“I’ve had a few times in my own life where I’ve needed some help – I think we all do,” Kendall said. “I think getting people to where they’re comfortable getting help when they need it is important. Supporting people in our units who might ask for or need help is important.”



If you are in crisis, or you know someone who is, confidential, immediate help is available 24/7 at no cost to active-duty, Guard and reserve members, their families and friends. Contact the Military Crisis Line at 988, then press 1, or access online chat by texting 838255.



The JB MDL Mental Health Clinic can be reached at 609-754-9324 to schedule an appointment with no referral needed. The clinic also offers walk-in hours Monday-Friday, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., to handle urgent care emergencies (e.g., suicidal or homicidal ideation, extreme distress).



Sean’s Room, located at the 305th Air Mobility Wing’s Passenger Terminal, provides peer-to-peer support for JB MDL personnel to receive mental health assistance while maintaining confidentiality as required by law. Sean’s Room peers sign non-disclosure agreements to ensure that individuals maintain their privacy while receiving the support they need. Everyone is welcome in Sean’s Room, regardless of their uniform. This support service was modeled after Sean’s House, a program based in Newark, Delaware, that was originally founded by Christopher Locke after he tragically lost his son, Sean, to suicide in 2018. Sean’s Room is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. After hours, Sean’s Room peers can be reached at 609-864-7210.



The 99th Regional Support Command Well-being Branch is where Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the Northeast Region can go for suicide prevention information. The Well-being Branch Suicide Prevention Program Manager can be reached at 609-562-3234.



The Chaplain Corps can also be contacted for help. Chaplains are available 24 hours a day and can be reached at 754-HOPE (4673) during regular duty hours. Community members should call the installation chaplain duty officer at 609-206-7429 if they need to speak with a chaplain after duty hours.



Suicide is preventable. By starting a conversation with someone, knowing the warning signs and the resources to contact for help, we can work together to put a stop to suicides and save lives.