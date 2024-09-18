Indiana Guardsman Leads Team USA to Gold at European Championships

Sgt. Brian Harder, Indiana National Guard’s State Marksmanship Coordinator, led Team USA to a stunning Gold Medal victory at the 2024 European F-class Championships held at the prestigious Bisley Shooting Grounds in England from 3-9 September 2024, competing against 150 elite shooters from 19 different countries alongside the three teams from the USA. Harder served as both Captain and Wind Coach for Team USA White. Team USA Blue captured the Silver medal and Team USA Red was close by in 4th place.



“When they called the scores and we realized we had won Gold, it was overwhelming,” Harder said when reflecting on the intense competition. “We weren’t the favorites, but we came together as a team and proved that we could win on the international stage.”



Harder’s journey to this high-profile victory started in a much different role. Originally joining the Guard as a 52D generator mechanic, he didn’t begin competitive shooting until he was invited to compete in the Indiana TAG Match by a fellow soldier in 2012. That moment sparked a passion for marksmanship that would eventually lead him to civilian competitions in F-class shooting. By 2018, Harder earned a spot on Team USA, solidifying his place among the top shooters in the country. “Getting selected for Team USA was a dream. Wearing that jersey for the first time gave me the same feeling as wearing the military uniform for the first time—pride and a deep sense of responsibility,” he shared.



In his role as the State Marksmanship Coordinator, Harder is responsible for building Indiana National Guard’s marksmanship program from the ground up. The position, which he officially assumed earlier this year, allows him to apply the leadership and coaching skills he has honed in both the military and competitive shooting. “It’s still a work in progress,” he said, “but we’re working to expand the program and get more Soldiers involved in competitive shooting, as well as improving overall marksmanship skills across units.”



Harder emphasizes that his experience as a competitor directly influences his leadership style. “Whether it’s in competition or in the military, it’s all about preparation, focus, and trust. When I’m coaching shooters, my goal is to be calm and confident, because they need to trust the calls I make. It’s not much different from leading soldiers in a mission,” he explained.



When asked what advice he would give to soldiers interested in marksmanship, Harder encourages them to simply start. “You don’t need to be perfect the first time you compete—just go for it. Competing isn’t about beating others; it’s about pushing yourself to do better.”



For Harder, the most rewarding part of his career has been the opportunity to represent his country at the highest levels of competition. “Winning the European Championships is something I’ll carry with me forever. But beyond that, it’s about helping others achieve their best, whether they’re my teammates on the range or soldiers in the Guard,” he said.



