DTRA WEST "GRABS" an Opportunity to remove UXO's

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –The U.S. Total Force remains poised at the foremost level of mission readiness through “Safety First, Mission Always.” The Defense Threat Reduction Agency-West (DTRA-West), partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District (USACE-Albuquerque) and Kirtland Air Force Base (KAFB), New Mexico, to clear the Giant Reusable Air Blast Simulator (GRABS) site of unexploded ordinance (UXO). This effort allowed Service and Civilian personnel to safely conduct research and development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) efforts in a safe environment, free from inadvertent explosive or contamination hazards.



“DTRA started encountering surface-level UXOs on the GRABS site over 10 years ago. Despite the area around GRABS being swept by UXO contractors, GRABS was not cleared at that time due to it being an active range,” stated Sean Gray, chief for DTRA-West’s Environmental and Safety Division. “UXO discoveries were becoming increasingly prevalent, and over time, old munitions become more dangerous and sensitive. Each occurrence required calling the base’s explosive ordinance disposal team to eliminate the threat, but a strategy like that is inviting a catastrophe to occur.”



Located in the mostly undeveloped southern portion of KAFB, the GRABS site was first utilized by the U.S. Army during World War II (1944 to 1945) as an impact range for artillery training. In 1971, the Defense Nuclear Agency, DTRA’s predecessor agency, developed the 155-acre sector into a testbed for various blast and shock effects the simulate nuclear weapons and WMD effects. Upon agency activation in 1998, DTRA assumed stewardship of the GRABS site to ensure Joint Force and Civilian members are provided with a “clean” area to conduct mission activities.



All personnel using the site are required to complete UXO Awareness Training by DTRA’s Test and Assessments Department prior to entering the GRABS site.



“The UXO threat poses a clear and present danger to our workforce and contractors, so we couldn’t afford to take a passive-reactive approach regarding maintaining the safety of our members. We contacted the USACE to see if they could assist getting this site cleared,” explained Gray.



USACE-Albuquerque served as the design and construction agent for the UXO clearing project. This role entailed a long list of responsibilities ranging from project management and evaluation to real estate and environmental services. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted the remedial investigation, which involved characterizing the nature and extent of munitions and explosives of concern (MEC), Material Potentially Presenting and Explosive Hazard (MPPEH), and DoD Military Munitions (DMM) for up to 60 acres of range at the site.



For the actual clearing action, USACE-Albuquerque contracted a vendor that uses a 21st century science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) approach to reduce or eliminate the undetected UXO threats that remained from WWII munitions testing.



“USACE assisted DTRA with the contract procurement process and provided project oversite to accomplish their goals of UXO clearance for the safety and future use of the GRABS site,” according to Lisa Schutzberger, project manager for the USACE-SPA Environmental Department. “With the unknown nature and extent of GRABS use, we provided geophysical and explosive safety working knowledge and enhanced techniques to effectively manage the project to DTRA expectations.”



All UXO project movements were in alignment with legislation and guidance identified by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, and Department of Defense, Department of Army, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers Regulations and Guidance.



DTRA utilizes various models to predict blast effects based on atmospheric/weather conditions to mitigate blast effects on the surrounding community. To date, there has not been a single complaint from the public due to any explosives or other testing conducted at the GRABS Site.



“With this proactive removal of the UXO hazards and our continual safety monitoring of all test activities, DTRA is providing a safe work environment for our people, mission-partners, Kirtland AFB and the greater Albuquerque community,” stated Dr. Gary Hook, DTRA-West Site Chief.



DTRA provides cross-cutting solutions to enable the Department of Defense, the United States Government, and international partners to deter strategic attack against the United States and its allies; prevent, reduce, and counter WMD and emerging threats; and prevail against WMD-armed adversaries in crisis and conflict.







NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2024 Date Posted: 09.18.2024 14:22 Story ID: 481208 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DTRA WEST "GRABS" an Opportunity to remove UXO's, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.