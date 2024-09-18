Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Fort McCoy observes Patriot Day 2024, Part 1

    Fort McCoy observes Patriot Day 2024

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2024 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2024 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb on Sept. 11, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of the installation's observance of Patriot Day 2024.

    Dozens of Soldiers, veterans, workforce members, family members, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, and others lined up in the dark, early morning hours Sept. 11 to pay honor to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the United States as they participated in the event.

    The 2.975-mile run/1.34-mile walk started and ended in the parking lot of one of the new four-story barracks at Fort McCoy — the tallest buildings on post.

    The stair climb, which also was meant to resemble the firefighters climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center, also took place inside the barracks building.

    Nearly every participant also did the stair climb.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

