Washington Aqueduct wins regional awards for best tasting drinking water, advances to national competition

Photo By Christopher Fincham | Water Treatment Operator Eli Bermudez conducts a test on a water sample while working on the third shift at the Dalecarlia Water Treatment Plant Dec. 15, 2020. (USACE photo by Christopher Fincham)

WASHINGTON --

The Washington Aqueduct earned multiple taste test awards for drinking water produced at its Dalecarlia and McMillan Water Treatment Plants at the Chesapeake Section of the American Water Works Association 2024 Tri-Association Conference held in Ocean City, Maryland, Aug. 27-30, 2024.



Dalecarlia and McMillan Water Treatment Plants were named first and second place in the Surface Water Division of the Chesapeake Section’s Annual Water Taste Test Challenge, respectively, amongst fellow drinking water municipalities native to Maryland and the District of Columbia. Dalecarlia also took home the best in show title of 2024 Taste Master after competing with Anne Arundel County’s Dorsey Road Water Treatment Plant, winner of the Groundwater Division.



54 judges representing peer water utilities, water industry professionals and independent consultants tasted the collection of water samples and cast their votes on water flavor, mouth feel, and pleasure of consumption.



“The Washington Aqueduct’s dedicated professionals work around the clock to ensure we deliver high quality drinking water for our wholesale customers – DC Water, Fairfax Water, and Arlington County – day in and day out,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. “It is an honor to be recognized for delivering water that is not only safe but also tastes great.”



Dalecarlia Water Treatment Plant will compete with other section winners from across the country for the titles of “People’s Choice” and “Best of the Best” at the 2025 American Water Works Association Annual Conference and Expo in Denver, Colorado, June 8-11, 2025.



“It is an honor to represent the Chesapeake region and be provided the opportunity to compete with other agencies across the country,” said Washington Aqueduct General Manager Rudy Chow. “I am proud of our staff who puts in their best effort daily. Every employee is essential to our organization and the health and safety of our communities.”



A division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, the Washington Aqueduct is a federally owned and operated public water supply agency that produces an average of 150 million gallons of water per day at their two treatment plants located in DC, serving approximately one million citizens living, working, or visiting the nation’s capital.



Additional Information



Baltimore District delivers vital engineering solutions in collaboration with its partners to serve and strengthen the Nation, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risks. Headquartered near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Baltimore District provides design, engineering, construction, environmental, and real estate expertise to various important projects and customers. This support spans five states, the District of Columbia, overseas, and the Susquehanna, Potomac, and Chesapeake Bay watersheds. These civil and military missions and diverse engineering services support communities and warfighters while addressing the ever-growing list of emerging national security requirements and ultimately protecting the Nation.



