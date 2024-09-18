DDNI Remarks: 2024 NIP Pacific Information Warfare Dining Out

Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for joining me this evening.



I was incredibly honored to receive the invitation to speak to such a fine group of fellow Americans and allied patriots.



Allow me to congratulate you on this inaugural event!



In preparing to speak to you tonight, I was excited to hear that the central theme of our fellowship would be “Allies and Partners.”



If ever there were a time to speak about partners and allies who are of paramount importance to both our shared national security and sustainable global stability, it is tonight.



Things are tense out there, folks. No doubt about it.



The global landscape highlights one undeniable truth: Democratic alliances and economic partnerships in the Western Pacific must remain steadfast—they cannot waver.



They cannot fall prey to disinformation and deceit. Democracy thrives when facts create simple, recognizable truths that shine a powerful light under which lies and deception wither and evaporate.



We here share simple facts:



First, in its creation, the U.S.A depended upon alliances to survive. Today, in the information age, our allies and partners are the critical enablers of global collective security.



Alliances are the foundation upon which we build a united front—strong, resilient, and prepared to confront any threat that challenges our shared values and individual safety.



Across the vast Indo-Pacific, our alliances form a formidable barrier against instability, both natural and human-made, ensuring we are ready to meet challenges together.



Second, and perhaps more importantly, are the common interests in self-determination and personal freedom we share with countries like Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, and the Republic of the Philippines.



Our shared values bind us together as honorable people in our commitment to peace, international law, and open access to the high seas—vital pathways for global commerce, stability, and prosperity.



Third, our economies and societies rely on these international, free maritime routes. Our world is wet and getting wetter—the role of navies will not diminish.



More than one-third of our world’s maritime trade passes through the South China Sea and, knowing that, the stakes could not be higher for us here tonight.



Every day, essential commodities such as oil and natural gas, food, and manufactured goods navigate through this critical region—resources that fuel our businesses and feed our families.



The protection of free access to these waters is not just a matter of economic security—it’s a matter of protecting our way of life and extending democracy and free trade to all our world as a pathway to common prosperity.



Tonight, we can see, no nation is alone in this endeavor. No, We are together.



We Pacific allies and partners share common concerns, and we share an unwavering commitment to uphold a rules-based international order that prizes accountability and assurance.



Together, we stand for peace, stability, and the security of global trade routes that sustain our world’s economies.



Fourth, we experts in information warfare know another realm of peril.



Our partnerships go far beyond words. They are rooted in meaningful action—by you here, some far from home, some right at home.



Your efforts to solidify and deepen our vital relationships are visible in each one of our capitals.



This week Admiral Thomas and I have seen firsthand the significant progress you have made on all sides to strengthen the ties that connect our Information Warfare proficiencies and raise our broader defense posture in order to deter threats.



I want to take a moment to commend our allies and partners, both those in the room tonight and those abroad, for their openness and willingness to exhaustively collaborate.



To include, rather than exclude. Your inclusive approach reflects the value and positive impact of our combined efforts to sustain freedom and democracy. Together, we are shaping a future where peace and prosperity can continue to flourish.



Sailors, officers, civilians, family members, every day we will face a choice.



Will we choose to do what is hard, or will we choose the path of least resistance and minimal effort?



For the sake of our collective future, we must always choose the hard path—the path of courage, dedication, and perseverance.



Never shy away from asking the tough questions—of ourselves, our shipmates, and our leaders.



Personal dedication, self-awareness, and relentless accountability will ensure that our collective security is sustained and that the Indo-Pacific remains a region defined by peace, stability, and prosperity.



In closing, before we commence our well deserved, first-ever festivities, I want to emphasize that our partnerships are not just strategic; they are the key to securing our shared future.



Through our mutual commitment, we are ensuring that the Indo-Pacific continues to be a place where freedom, opportunity, and security thrive.



Thank you, and may we continue to stand strong together in this no-fail mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2024 Date Posted: 09.18.2024 12:35 Story ID: 481190 Location: TOKYO, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DDNI Remarks: 2024 NIP Pacific Information Warfare Dining Out, by Caitlin Justesen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.