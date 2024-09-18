Naval Aviator wins Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award after donating bone-marrow

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Aaron Kovalchick, Naval Aviator and instructor pilot assigned to Helicopter...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Aaron Kovalchick, Naval Aviator and instructor pilot assigned to Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 18, volunteers to support the Salute to Life program. see less | View Image Page

By: CNATRA Public Affairs

COPRUS CHRISTI, TX – Lt. Aaron Kovalchick, Naval Aviator and helicopter instructor pilot assigned to Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 18, is recognized as the 2024 recipient of the Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Sept. 18.



The Spirit of Hope Award is presented annually to one service member from each military branch. Recipients are chosen for previous actions that represent the values of Bob Hope; duty, honor, courage, loyalty, commitment, integrity and selfless dedication. Recipients are notable individuals who have greatly supported the quality of life of other service members and their families. This may include, “an extraordinary amount of time, talent, or resources to benefit service members.”



“I am truly honored and grateful that I was even nominated by my command,” said Kovalchick. “It is incredibly meaningful to me, knowing that this was not due to one specific event, but for opportunities I have had over my entire naval career.”



The namesake of the award, Bob Hope, was a long time USO entertainer who dedicated his career to uplifting service members beginning in World War II and lasting until his last tour in 1990. A patriotic icon, Hope represents a historic legacy of service to others.



Col. Anthony Krockel, Commander, Training Air Wing 5, presented the award to Kovalchick during the ceremony.



“It is important to note that Lt. Kovalchick is not simply being recognized for a few acts of kindness, but for a career long dedication to uplifting the military community around him,” said Krockel. “His caliber of selfless leadership and sacrifice is a core example of the values that military men and women across the world hold in the highest esteem.”



Kovalchick, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, began volunteering with military programs during high school as he supported “Stuff-a-Bus”, a fundraising toy drive that worked alongside The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Since then, his volunteer service has continued with programs like Stop Soldier Suicide and local Toys for Tots chapters while serving as a Naval Aviator assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, and currently, the “Vigilant Eagles” of HT-18.



Most notably, Kovalchick began volunteering with the Department of Defense Salute to Life Marrow Donor program in 2018. His marrow was tested, and despite the extremely low odds of becoming a perfect match to a life in need (.2%), Kovalchick received the phone call in 2021.



“In May 2021, I received a call that I was a potential match for a patient with leukemia and asked if I was interested in further testing,” said Kovalchick. “I received approval from my front office at HSC-28 and flew out to DC to conduct additional testing. A few weeks later I was notified that I was the best match for the patient and asked if I would like to move forward with scheduling the bone marrow donation.”



He underwent a blood transfusion procedure and donated his life-saving bone marrow to a person in need. Kovalchick continues to visit with his bone-marrow recipient to this day.



“The odds of being selected as a potential match for a patient are already very low, so having this opportunity was one that I truly felt was meant to be. My bone marrow recipient and I had the chance to meet 12 months after the donation and continue to have a very close relationship,” said Kovalchick.



Kovalchick continues to be involved with military programs in his local area in Milton, Florida. He supports military children at the local school and helps them learn and appreciate many of the values taught in the military. His command, HT-18, wrote in his award submission that, “The year’s most anticipated event is when Santa Claus comes to the school via Navy Helicopter. Lt. Kovalchick eagerly and without hesitation, volunteered to dress as Santa and delivered candy canes and high fives to almost 900 students at the school.”



“We are fortunate to have Lt. Kovalchick in our squadron, he embodies the true Navy spirit through his example,” said Cmdr. Dave Kiser, HT-18 commanding officer. “We are grateful that he is being honored with this award and we look forward to his promising future.”



Following the ceremony, Kovalchick will return to Naval Air Station Whiting Field to continue his duties as a helicopter instructor pilot with HT-18. HT-18, alongside two other premier helicopter training squadrons, is responsible for delivering the next generation and highest quality Naval Aviators who prevail in competition, crisis and conflict.