314th AW Airman acts without hesitation in critical collision response

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. --

For Staff Sgt. Erik Hill, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief air propulsion maintenance, a routine drive home quickly turned into a moment of crisis that would test his training and fortitude.



As Hill was driving home from work on State Highway 321, in Cabot, Arkansas, a motorcycle was suddenly cut off by a pickup truck, leading to a violent collision. Hill watched in shock as the motorcyclist was thrown across the lanes, landing near a ditch, unresponsive and injured.



It’s not common to witness a motor vehicle accident, but when that moment came for Hill, without hesitation, he sprang into action.



As he approached the scene, the truck driver moved his vehicle out of the road and joined him in assisting the injured motorcyclist. A woman in a car ahead was on the phone with 911, providing the details of the accident.



“I saw gashes, lacerations, cuts and bruises, and his leg wasn’t in a good position,” Hill said.



Hill quickly noted the man’s severe injuries and began administering aid.



In moments of crisis, Hill says it’s vital to recognize one’s limitations. Fortunately, an off-duty EMT and another individual arrived on the scene, and Hill deferred to their medical expertise to stabilize the injured man.



“I knew where my training stopped and theirs began,” Hill said.



He then shifted his focus to controlling the chaotic traffic, ensuring that emergency vehicles could reach the scene without delay.



“It was oddly controlled,” Hill said. “We both knew what we needed to do.”



The teamwork between Hill and the EMTs, coupled with his quick thinking and leadership in directing traffic, ensured a swift and effective response.



The motorcyclist was eventually airlifted to a hospital, where he was treated for multiple injuries, including shattered ribs and a broken leg. Hill stayed on-site to assist the police and provide his accounts of the events. Later, he learned from a friend that the injured man was likely on the road to recovery.



Despite the praise Hill has received for his actions, he is modest about his role in the accident response.



“I’m not a hero,” Hill said. “I didn’t want to be a bystander. Whether in uniform or not, it’s our responsibility to react to other people’s care.”



Col. Marty Smith, 314th Airlift Wing commander, said that when a crisis unfolds, whatever it may be, most people instinctively move away, but there is always a unique group of individuals who, in those moments, run toward the danger.



"It truly reveals a person's character when, in the midst of a firefight or during an explosion, they choose to confront the threat head-on,” Smith said. “That's exactly what Staff Sgt. Hill demonstrated. Embodying the warrior ethos, he showed the courage to do what is right."



Hill said his response to the incident was natural, emphasizing the importance of training and preparedness, and he encourages others to act similarly in emergencies.



“Don’t be a bystander,” Hill said. “Call 911. Render assistance. Do something.”



This wasn’t the first time he’d faced a challenging situation—a previous encounter at a firing range had tested his first-aid skills and prepared him for moments like these.



“I think because I had reacted before, it was easier to handle this situation,” Hill said.



Regardless of if it was not his first time reacting to a critical situation, Hill’s humility and commitment to helping others is demonstrating the standard not just for those in uniform, but for everyone.



“The fact that you do wear the uniform, you are responsible for the protection and care of all people,” Hill said. “I just say anyone, whether or not [in uniform], it’s their job. It’s our responsibility as human beings.”

