PISAJ’s 19th Edition Strengthens NCO Leadership with Global Focus

Fort Bliss, Texas — The U.S. Army welcomed senior noncommissioned officers from Colombia and Brazil to the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence for the capstone event of the 19th Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia (PISAJ) which kicked off Sept. 16, 2024 at Fort Bliss, Texas.



Established in 2014, PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the Colombian army senior NCO corps. This year, 52 senior NCOs from the Colombian army, marines, navy, airforce, and one Brazilian service member will participate in the engagement taking place over the next two weeks.



The opening event featured keynote addresses from several senior military leaders to include: Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Troy E. Black; U.S. Southern Command’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez; U.S. Army South Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves; Colombian military forces, Joint Command Sgt. Maj. Consuelo Diaz and Command Sgt. Maj. of the Colombian army Diego F. Rodriguez. All leaders underscored the strategic importance of PISAJ in promoting a professional NCO corps, enhancing international military partnerships and operational readiness.



Graves emphasized the program’s role in building and sustaining strong alliances while addressing mutual regional challenges and deterring influence from our adversaries.



"This is a very prestigious course; the exchange provides insights and our ability to serve as a multinational combined force to deter threats against our homeland," Graves said in his opening remarks. “Together, we can build an opportunity, that ‘Team Democracy’ can fight to keep our nations sovereign, keep our people safe, and make sure that promises are actually delivered.”



The U.S. supports and prioritizes Colombian army NCO development, recognizing it as an essential component of any future Colombian army combined armed force, capable of deploying alongside the U.S. Army worldwide.



This iteration of the engagement focuses on facilitating professional leader development discussions on strategic partnerships, interoperability, intelligence sharing, cyber defense operations, and joint multi-domain operations. The program includes visits to agencies and organizations at Fort Bliss and Camp Pendleton, Calif.



Diaz highlighted the ongoing evolution of PISAJ, emphasizing its role in enhancing the professional development of the NCO corps. She noted the plan to establish a joint center of excellence in Colombia, which will serve NCOs across South America and the Caribbean.



"We want to strengthen our capabilities and become better command advisors every day," Diaz said, "to set an example that motivates and inspires our subordinates to follow."



Black echoed these sentiments, underscoring the spirit of ‘service to country’ that PISAJ embodies.



“The most important aspect for all of us who serve in uniform, is to protect and serve our nation and protect the freedoms that our citizens within our nations enjoy,” Black said. “It is the only reason that we serve, the highest calling that any of us have is to raise our hand and pledge allegiance to our flag, your flag for the nation that you serve”



Various distinguished guests, including military leaders and observers from Chile and Mexico attended the opening event.



PISAJ enhances senior leader competencies, emphasizing joint and multinational operations in a complex world. It strengthens Colombia's senior NCO development systems, supports military transformation, and aligns with the U.S. Southern Command Theater Campaign Plan. Additionally, it promotes regional security by countering transnational threats, responding to crises, and building partnerships. The program also prioritizes gender integration, NCO development, and human rights.

