171st FSS Sharpens Combat Readiness at Camp Dawson

Courtesy Photo | Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, stand for a group photo during Expeditionary Force Support training Aug. 8, 2024, at Camp Dawson, West Virginia. The training is a crucial part of the squadron's commitment to maintaining readiness and enhancing the capabilities of its members. (Courtesy Photo)

The 171st Force Support Squadron, along with Airmen from various 171st Commander’s Support Staff, recently completed an intensive Expeditionary Force Support training August 4-9, 2024, at Camp Dawson, West Virginia. This training is a crucial part of the squadron’s commitment to maintaining readiness and enhancing the capabilities of its members.



Throughout the week, Airmen engaged in a variety of activities, including cross-utilization AFSC (Air Force Specialty Code) training, team-building exercises, fitness drills, weapons familiarization, and basic land navigation. These exercises were designed to enhance both technical skills and teamwork, preparing the squadron to execute missions in diverse and challenging environments.



"This year's training strengthened our squadron by building morale, fostering teamwork, and ensuring we're always mission-ready,” said Lt. Col. Pamela Dove, commander of the 171st FSS. “I am proud to serve alongside each member as their commander, leading with commitment. Together, we stand stronger and more prepared."



The training at Camp Dawson is part of their required readiness, ensuring the 171st FSS is fully prepared to support the broader mission of the Air National Guard. The successful completion of this exercise highlights the dedication of the Airmen involved, who focused intensely on both skill development and mental preparedness throughout the training.



“We adjusted our training plan this year based on our Commander’s priorities to ensure we are working to develop mission-ready Airmen with a warrior mindset,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Rohanna, senior enlisted leader of the 171st FSS. “I could not be prouder of each of these Airmen. Their actions and effort show that they are up for any challenge the future holds, and that they take their oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States seriously. They are mission-ready to fly, fight, and win, and I am honored to serve with them.”



The skills and cohesion developed during the training will ensure the 171st FSS remains capable of delivering effective and agile support in any situation.