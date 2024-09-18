Pueblo Chemical Depot’s Tamar ‘has a keen eye for detail’

Courtesy Photo | James Tamar, a budget analyst for the Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado, began his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | James Tamar, a budget analyst for the Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado, began his Civilian career in 2006 as a security guard at the installation, which is a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command. see less | View Image Page

James Tamar is a self-described well rounded and hard-working public servant.



The budget analyst for the Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado began his Civilian career in 2006 as a security guard at the installation, which is a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command.



Tamar’s contributions at PCD have set a remarkable standard, showcasing exceptional skill and dedication. The Army Materiel Command recently recognized Tamar for his efforts, as he was named an AMC Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter, Fiscal Year 2024.



“James has a keen eye for detail and can quickly and accurately process installation real property inventory tasks. He is also an excellent communicator, able to convey complex real property information to the Commander, Deputy Commander and his team in a clear concise manner,” said Clyde Brown III, PCD’s Chief of Staff. “Overall, James is a model employee and a credit to the Pueblo Chemical Depot. His leadership, dedication, and skills have tremendously impacted the installation’s real property mission and helped ensure countless real property line items were transferred and disposed of in accordance with regulatory guidelines.



“James has earned the trust and respect of his colleagues,” Brown added. “He has always been willing to go the extra mile to ensure that the mission is completed and has done so with a calm and reassuring presence.”



Tamar has held a variety of jobs at PCD, including toxic materials handler, protective and safety equipment repairer, powered support systems mechanic lead, realty specialist, and realty officer. Each of these roles has allowed him to develop a diverse skill set and contribute to the organization in meaningful ways.



What Tamar enjoys most about his job is the opportunity to make a positive impact. He finds fulfillment in the challenges his role presents and appreciates the chance to work collaboratively with his colleagues to achieve common goals. This sense of purpose and teamwork is what keeps him motivated and engaged in his work.



“As a budget analyst, I’m doing a little of everything. I’m getting to learn all aspects of managing an installations budget. I enjoy working with all the different departments on the various aspects of their budgetary needs,” Tamar said. “I am glad I can help the workforce and being here that long I know most of the employees. You get to work with and help your colleagues and friends.”



Before beginning his Civilian career, Tamar, a native of the Caribbean, who resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado, spent almost four years wearing an Army uniform.



“My military service was at Fort Carson (in Colorado Springs), when I got out, I spent two years there as a contractor,” Tamar said. “After that, I had an opportunity to become an Army Civilian and transitioned to Pueblo Chemical Depot.”



While his jobs have changed over the years, Tamar’s dedication to the Army hasn’t waned.



“The second-best way to serve our country is to be an Army Civilian,” said Tamar, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, and a Master of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in logistics from Colorado Technical University. He also has plans on pursuing a PhD at CTU, and Tamar has sound advice to newer government employees.



“Work hard, stay focused, be honest, trustworthy, and diligent then in the end it will all work out.” Tamar said.



Soon, Tamar will return to where it all began, as he has taken a position as a realty specialist at Fort Carson.



Tamar, a single dad, is elated about the switch, as it gives him more time to spend with his children and puts him closer to where his entrepreneur endeavors take place.



Tamar owns and manages several rental properties in Colorado Springs, runs a concession business at Fort Carson selling Caribbean shaved ice, and he tinkers on cars.



“I live a very fulfilled life, and I thank God for the opportunities that I’ve received.” Tamar said.