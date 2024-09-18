Mrs. Oregon Contestant Serves at Camp Lemonnier

Courtesy Photo | Navy Reservist BM2 Kayla Gathright is assigned to MSRON 1 (Maritime Expeditionary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Reservist BM2 Kayla Gathright is assigned to MSRON 1 (Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron). (Courtesy photo by AE1 Chase Granger) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 18, 2024) - Columbia Gorge, Oregon is known for its scenic hiking trails and waterfalls, including Multnomah Falls, the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest.

It is also home to U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kayla Gathright, who in 2022, became the first service member to be crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong.

After her marriage earlier this year, Gathright will now represent Columbia Gorge for the Mrs. Oregon America 2025 competition.

“I would say my favorite thing to do at Columbia Gorge is hike the trails leading to the waterfalls,” said Gathright, who was born and raised in Portland before moving to Columbia Gorge. “Triple falls is my favorite trail; it has some challenging spots but the view is absolutely stellar.”

With eight years of service under her belt as a Navy Reservist, she is currently deployed with Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 1 to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

“MSRON is very high tempo,” said Gathright. “It takes a good amount of dedication; it’s not just about obtaining the next qualification, it’s about knowing your duties and responsibilities in all aspects while on the water.”

As part of the boat maintenance facilities department, Gathright is qualified as a navigator which makes her second-in-command on underway vessels.

Gathright has been assigned to MSRON 1 for the past three years, and is currently deployed with them to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti to provide security for transiting U.S. ships as part of Camp Lemonnier’s dedicated, world-class support for 36 tenant commands, U.S. service members and transient assets.

While she had many reasons for joining the military, Gathright said her primary influence in joining the Navy was her great grandfather, Dale Carruthers, who survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while serving onboard the USS Pennsylvania.

“I joined because I wanted to bring the military back into my family,” said Gathright. “I also wanted to ensure that I was happy with what I accomplish in life and be a part of something that was much bigger than myself.”

Gathright became interested in pageants in 2021 after a fellow Sailor persuaded her to try it as a way of finding personal empowerment.

She was surprised to find parallels between the two worlds.

“Being part of the Navy and pageants has taught me how important it is to find my niche,” said Gathright. “In both aspects, I’ve learned how to step out of my comfort zone and that it’s okay to fail as long as I’m learning and growing.”

In both the Navy and the pageantry worlds, Gathright feels a sense of community and sisterhood strengthened by shared trials and changes in which she has taken part.

Now, being deployed, Gathright is experiencing new challenges.

“So far, I’ve learned that it’s important to stay true to yourself, your morals and your beliefs,” said Gathright. “I have been able to make time to give back to the local community in Djibouti, which has given me the greatest sense of fulfillment. I have been able to prove to myself that I am capable of service at a greater level; not just to Columbia Gorge and my home state, but to our nation, the Navy and Djibouti.”

Read more about Gathright's journey here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/430539/sailor-finds-empowerment-beyond-stereotypes-while-capturing-miss-oregon-america-strong-title (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)