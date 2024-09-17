Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. talks running during AER chairman’s visit to Clay Kaserne

Photo By Michael Kenfield | Army Emergency Relief Chairman Tony Grinston (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil...... read more read more Photo By Michael Kenfield | Army Emergency Relief Chairman Tony Grinston (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil (right) met on Clay Kaserne, September 13, to talk about Pamhil's running program in support of AER. Pamphil ran more than 320 miles and collected more than $1200 in support of the 2024 AER Campaign. see less | View Image Page

Recently, retired Sergeant Major of the Army and Army Emergency Relief Chief Executive Officer Tony Grinston traveled to Europe to visit Army installations, including Clay Kaserne, to speak with leaders, Soldiers, family members and retirees about AER.



Grinston, who was the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, sat down at the AFN Wiesbaden studio and took the opportunity to interview U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil about his running campaign to raise money for AER.



Pamphil developed the idea of connecting his love of running and his desire to help Soldiers by raising money through donations in support of the 2024 AER campaign. He wanted to do more than ask for donations, so he decided to challenge himself by long distance running, over time, to encourage donations, through AER, in support of Soldiers.



Pamphil’s plan?



He wanted to run 249 miles in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday and complete his goal by running 24.9 miles on June 14, 2024. Pamphil was mission complete within his self-allotted 40-day timeline and, after running more than 320 total miles, he was able to contribute more than $1200 to this year’s USAG Wiesbaden AER totals.



“I am already doing something I love, and if I could encourage donations (...) based on my running, it was like killing two birds with one stone,” said Pamphil.



Pamphil, in speaking with some other senior leaders around the installation, hopes to include opportunities for servicemembers to raise money by cycling or swimming in support of next year’s AER campaign.



The AER headquarters team and Pamphil were able to create a quick response, or QR, code which made it easier to donate funds.



“We [AER] really appreciate it, so we can count on you for 250 miles, next year?,” asked Grinston.



