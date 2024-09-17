Navy Region Korea Continues on Path to Forge Culture of Excellence 2.0

In a focused and urgent effort to build the Navy Region Korea (CNRK) warfighting team ready to “Fight Tonight!” and win, program managers from the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) and Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) convened on Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) naval installation in South Korea last month to discuss how to foster a successful culture of excellence (COE) and listen to feedback from local personnel and their dependents.



COE 2.0 simplifies, streamlines, and aligns existing Navy culture programs into one approach that enables a complete and easy application at the command level.



This approach focuses on building people, leaders, and teams by ensuring the command triad (consisting of the commanding officer, executive officer, and command master chief) is connected and cohesive. To reach the optimal level of connectedness and cohesiveness in an excellent culture, the triad will make sure every Sailor – a term denoting both officer and enlisted – is fully integrated within the command throughout the Sailor’s assignment there.



This complete integration cycle begins with a meaningful onboarding process, followed by deliberate actions to train and equip the Sailor with warrior toughness skills, development and recognition opportunities, all the while, the triad continuously listening actively and acting proactively to constantly assess the command climate and resilience.



The foundation of a COE is built on these affirmations: Everyone is a Sailor. Civilians are a critical part of the Navy Team. The Navy core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment drive what we do every day. Great people are shaped by great leaders to become great teams. We are strong in mind, body, and spirit. Leaders demonstrate great character and competence. The teams are connected and inclusive to create a sense of belonging.



“We must strive for a culture of excellence now because our success in fighting America’s wars depends on our having a strong team where every team member, leaders and followers alike, performs well,” said Mr. Steve Murley, executive director of Navy Region Korea. “A team based on trust and respect with a high level of connectedness and inclusion fosters the best performance.”



To that end, COE workshop featured highly trained and skilled experts in fields tailored to foster an excellent culture by strengthening one’s mind, body, and spirit. Managers from programs such as family readiness, mental health, command climate, drug and alcohol, and sexual assault prevention and response, spent hours talking and listening to CNRK Sailors, civilian personnel, and their dependents. After all, COE 2.0 is a living document that constantly evolves with best practices collected from the Fleet.



“Its success depends entirely on all of us,” said Murley. “Our constant and meaningful feedback will allow us to implement effectively the lessons we learned so that our culture keeps improving and reaches the level of excellence that we expect and deserve.”

Date: 09.17.2024
Story by LCDR Hien Vu