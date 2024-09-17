Los Angeles Based Coast Guard member receives Coast Guard Medal

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The Coast Guard presented a Coast Guard Medal to a Los Angeles based Coast Guard member during an awards presentation Tuesday morning.



Coast Guard Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Coast Guard District Eleven, presented the award to Petty Officer 2nd Class John Thompson, a boatswain’s mate aboard Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne. The award recognized Thompson’s efforts during the Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii, where he rescued five people and assisted approximately 40 others to safety from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2023.



“There are people who are home today with their families because of Petty Officer Thompson and his crews’ heroism,” said Buzzella. “This is the first time I have awarded a medal of this level to anyone, and Petty Officer Thompson and his crew are most deserving. They demonstrated bravery, came together, took action and made a significant difference during the fires.”



Thompson, previously assigned to Coast Guard Station Maui in Hawaii, worked alongside his boat crew, in addition to Coast Guard members from different units and other local agencies to assist during the wildfires.



“I can only express gratitude to my team at Station Maui, who trained me to respond to disasters like this,” said Thompson. “My crew and I worked tirelessly to bring people to safety and to support the local community any way we could.”



The Coast Guard Medal is awarded to members that performed a voluntary act of heroism in the face of danger of such a magnitude that it stands out distinctly above normal expectations.

