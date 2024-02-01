Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Commences Mission in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot | KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 17, 2024) – Mr. Tulensa Palik,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot | KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 17, 2024) – Mr. Tulensa Palik, governor, seated second from left, and Arthy Nena, lieutenant governor, standing center, of Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, meet with U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, seated second from right, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, to his right, Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, PP24-2 deputy mission commander, pose for a photo with Kosrae and PP24-2 leadership during a mission kick off meeting at the governor’s office, Sept. 17, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot/Released) see less | View Image Page

KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia – A team representing Australia and the United States commenced the fifth and final mission stop of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) in Kosrae, Sept. 17.



The mission kicked off with a key leadership engagement at the Kosrae State governor’s office with Gov. Tulensa Palik; U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, PP24-2 mission commander; and Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, PP24-2 deputy mission commander. The kick off also included eye exams, medical training and dental chair repairs, band performances at Kosrae radio station and Utwe Elementary School with a community outreach event and a coastal erosion subject matter expert exchange.



The Kosrae mission stop, which runs from Sept. 17-23, brings together approximately 40 participants from Australia and the United States to increase humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) preparedness in the Indo-Pacific.



"The U.S. has a deep-rooted partnership with Kosrae, underscoring the strong bonds we've built through shared experiences with our Pacific family. Recognizing Kosrae’s vulnerability to natural disasters, the Pacific Partnership team is focused on enhancing preparedness and managing these emergencies before they happen," said Keeler. "Through collaboration with our Australian partners and the Kosrae community, we strive to bolster disaster readiness and response, ensuring we are well-prepared in times of peace to effectively respond during crises."



At the invitation of the host nation, the U.S. Coast Guard will host boating safety workshops to share expertise and best practices for at-sea activities in Kosrae communities.



Engineering efforts will include subject matter expert exchanges in coastal erosion and water purification, including site surveys to examine potential improvements on the drinking water infrastructure in Kosrae. The team will also assemble a playground at a local elementary school.



The Pacific Partnership Band, composed of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Army Band, will perform in a variety of community engagements.



Pacific Partnership medical providers will work shoulder-to-shoulder with providers at KosraeHospital to provide tailored medical care focusing on optometry exams, community health engagements, subject matter exchanges and medical equipment maintenance and repair.



“Pacific Partnership in Kosrae this year is poised, yet again, to deliver impactful outcomes for all those who live on the island,” said Hon. Ms. Jennifer Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia. “Every one of these Pacific Partnership missions showcases all that is possible when nations work together on a common goal. On behalf of the entire U.S. Embassy Team, I wish our Australian and U.S. friends and the people of Kosrae a successful mission.”



In the aftermath of the December 2004 "Boxing Day" tsunami that devastated parts of South and Southeast Asia, the United States mobilized numerous military assets and personnel to support the relief effort. Recognizing the opportunity to build on the goodwill and lessons learned from that initial mission, the U.S. Navy planned and executed the inaugural Pacific Partnership mission in 2006; its primary aim was to proactively prepare for a more effective response to natural disasters while strengthening relationships and security ties between nations.



Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational HA/DR preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.



For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.