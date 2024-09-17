Miss America challenges Airmen to tackle Air Force misconceptions during AFA panel

Photo By Miriam Thurber | Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, challenges her fellow Airmen to...... read more read more Photo By Miriam Thurber | Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, challenges her fellow Airmen to share their stories during a panel discussion at the Air and Space Forces Association's 2024 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md. on Sept. 17, 2024. Marsh shared that, as she's traveled the country this year, she has seen firsthand how many Americans misunderstand life in the military, and that she believes Airmen can help bridge that divide by telling their stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber) see less | View Image Page

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, is on a mission to change the public’s understanding of what it means to serve in the U.S. Air Force. During a panel discussion at the Air and Space Forces Association’s 2024 Air, Space and Cyber Conference on Sept. 17, Marsh issued a challenge to her fellow Airmen: use your voice to reshape the narrative.



“I honestly feel like we are a mystery to a lot of people,” Marsh said. “People are genuinely curious all the time about what we do every day and why you put on the uniform.” Marsh emphasized that Airmen have a unique opportunity to share personal stories that resonate with others—whether in face-to-face conversations or through social media. By revealing the real people behind the uniform, Marsh believes Airmen can challenge misconceptions about the Air Force and demonstrate that servicemembers have hopes, dreams and lives just like anyone else.



Her message stemmed from her travels across the country this year as both a pageant titleholder and a commissioned officer. Marsh has seen firsthand how many Americans misunderstand life in the military.



On Marsh’s recent trip to Colorado, a freshman at the Air Force Academy shared that she initially hesitated to join because she feared the uniform would compromise her femininity. After seeing Marsh win Miss America while still embracing femininity in uniform, the cadet realized she could do both too. On the same Colorado trip, Marsh encountered a mother who was hesitant about her son enlisting because she thought he was too tall for the Air Force. "He wasn’t,” Marsh laughed and then explained that she frequently receives questions about eligibility and military life.



From her conversations with the public, Marsh has fielded a range of questions—some funny, others more serious. People have asked Marsh if she, as a servicemember, can have a dog, if she is required to live in the military barracks, if she’s allowed to vote and, the most popular one—if she was the fighter pilot who just flew by.



"I have to remind them that, no, I’m not a pilot. In fact, only a small percentage of the Air Force flies planes." Marsh has also clarified that Airmen can have pets and live off-base, and they are encouraged to participate in elections—dispelling several of the more common myths about military life.



These questions reflect a broader disconnect between the military and civilian communities. According to data from Joint Advertising, Market Research & Studies (JAMRS), many young Americans have limited knowledge about the realities of military service. It’s not unusual for people to wonder if you can have a family or get pregnant while serving. JAMRS research shows that less than 15% of young people between the ages of 16 and 24 have a parent who served in the military, which deepens this divide.



For Marsh, social media and community engagement are critical tools to close that gap.



“You don’t have to be Miss America or have a particular rank to share your story,” Marsh said. “Everyone in here can share your individual experience with the public, and that can get one more person to join. You don’t need a title, you don’t need a social media platform to do that; it’s just day-to-day when you can go out and share your good experiences with the people. That’s been such a special part of this year.”



Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, commander of the Air Force Recruiting Service, echoes Marsh’s call to action. He believes that authentic, personal storytelling is one of the most effective ways to engage the public.



"When Airmen share their stories—whether it’s about balancing service with family life, pursuing a passion outside of work or sharing why they serve—Airmen show the world that serving doesn’t mean giving up who you are,” Amrhein said.



As Miss America 2024 and an officer in the U.S. Air Force, Marsh is committed to using her platform to bridge the gap between civilians and service members.



"At the end of the day, it’s about connection,” she said after the panel. “When we share our stories, we not only dispel myths—we inspire others to see the Air Force as a place where they, too, can thrive."



Airmen are encouraged to share their stories naturally within their personal networks and areas of passion, helping to highlight the human side of service. For those looking to craft a more formal narrative, consider working with your local public affairs office to develop a 'Why I Stay' story. If you have questions or want to learn more about how to be an effective ambassador for the Air Force, contact Air Force Recruiting Service Public Affairs at afrshqpa@us.af.mil.