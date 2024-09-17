Legacy Secured: 47th FS, A-10 Triumph at Hawgsmoke 2024

The low hum of engines reverberates through the desert air, carrying with it the weight of history and pride. At Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, the 2024 Hawgsmoke competition comprised of 13 teams was more than just a showcase of aerial skill, September 11-15—it was a moving moment of reflection and tribute to the legacy of the A-10 Thunderbolt II.



For over 40 years, the Warthog, with its distinctive shape and unparalleled close air support capabilities, has been a stalwart protector of troops on the ground. As the U.S. Air Force moves forward, modernizing its fleet and phasing out the A-10, this year’s event, hosted by the historic 47th Fighter Squadron, is not just a competition—it’s a chance for the A-10 community to come together and honor a living legend.



"For us to have the honor and privilege of hosting what could be the last Hawgsmoke, certainly of this scale with all of these squadrons here, it’s an immense honor," says Lt. Col. Tom “Peta” Harney, 47th FS commander.



// A Legacy Rooted in History and Tradition //

For Lt. Col. Robert “Tito” Hetland, 47th FS historian and an A-10 instructor pilot, Hawgsmoke 2024 represents a continuation of the squadron’s storied legacy. The 47th has been at the forefront of key moments in U.S. military history, from Pearl Harbor to Vietnam, and since the 1980s, it has been inseparably linked to the A-10 Thunderbolt.



As Hetland reflects, “The aircraft is an essential part of who we are, and this competition allows us to honor that legacy.”



Since being designated as an A-10 squadron, the 47th FS, fondly known as the “Termites,” has trained countless pilots, passed down invaluable tactical knowledge, and cultivated a unique culture around the Warthog—a culture that persists even as the airframe approaches retirement.



“This competition is about celebrating that connection and what it stands for,” Hetland notes, his voice a blend of nostalgia and resolve.



// Hawgsmoke: The Heart of the A-10 Community //

Hawgsmoke, first held in 2000, is more than just a test of tactical precision. It’s a gathering of the A-10 community, a place where pilots and their families come together to celebrate their shared experiences and the unique role they’ve played in the broader Air Force mission. This year’s competition takes on a deeper significance, with many recognizing that this may be one of the last large-scale gatherings of A-10 squadrons.



Maj. Sky "Comet" Lesh, Hawgsmoke 2024 range day coordinator and a 47th FS A-10 instructor pilot, captures the sentiment, calling it “the last gunfight” for some of the squadrons involved.



The competition itself remains rigorous, with events testing the pilots’ ability to deliver close air support and execute search-and-rescue missions—skills honed over countless flights.



“Every event we face here mirrors what we do in real combat,” Lesh explains. “It’s not just about skill – it’s about heart.”



For many attendees, Hawgsmoke is also deeply personal. Melissa Wastell, daughter of a retired Vietnam era A-10 pilot, feels a powerful connection to the aircraft and its community.



“Seeing the A-10 fly brings me chills,” Wastell shares, her voice filled with emotion. “It’s not just a plane—it’s my father’s legacy, and it’s the legacy of every pilot who flew it.”



Wastell’s reflections highlight the personal and emotional ties that families have with the A-10. She added that for her, witnessing the Warthog in action is more than a spectacle. It is a living tribute to the pilots who have dedicated their lives to flying it.



“I walked away with more respect than I’ve ever had… just in awe of what it takes to be a fighter pilot,” she adds.



// Celebrating Excellence: The Results of Hawgsmoke 2024 //

The 47th FS emerged victorious at Hawgsmoke 2024, reaffirming their position as what Hetland referred to as the finest attack professionals the Air Force has to offer. The “Termites” were the top overall team, top conventional bombing team, top conventional strafe team, and top tactical team.



For Harney, their success was no surprise, given the squadron's number one role in producing and training A-10 pilots, many of whom have decades of experience in the cockpit. He says it was the 47th’s impeccable timing, precision strikes, and expert handling of the new GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb that secured their win.



// A Modern Marvel in a Changing Air Force //

While the A-10 is nearing the end of its operational life, its relevance today cannot be overstated. Known for its close air support (CAS) mission, the Warthog has been a critical asset in irregular conflicts, offering precision, reliability, and unmatched ground force protection.



Even as the Air Force transitions to newer airframes, the tactical expertise and mindset cultivated within the A-10 community will endure.



Harney emphasizes this point. “The A-10 has been continuously upgraded with new weapons and systems, keeping it relevant in today’s battlefield. It’s not just a relic—it’s a critical part of our mission today.”



Harney further highlights the aircraft’s close air support capabilities—providing cover for ground troops, protecting maneuver units, and rescuing downed airmen—are just as vital today as they were when the Warthog first took flight.



“Every event we’re doing in the competition is something we could employ out there while we’re trying to save that 18-year-old with a rifle,” he explains.



Yet, as the Warthog prepares to bow out, its pilots and maintainers remain committed to ensuring its legacy persists. Harney reflects on the "attack" culture ingrained in A-10 pilots, a mindset that transcends any single airframe.



“The A-10 community has always been special,” he says. “We don’t just train future pilots—we pass on a way of thinking, a way of approaching every mission with focus and dedication. That won’t change, no matter what aircraft comes next.”



// The End of an Era, but Not the End of a Legacy //

As the final jets take flight over the Arizona desert, there’s an unmistakable sense that this may be a closing chapter for the 47th FS at Hawgsmoke.

Hetland said the emotion is raw, the camaraderie is real, and the respect for the Warthog’s legacy is deep.



For many, like Hetland, Wastell, Lesh, and Harney, the A-10 represents more than just an aircraft – it’s a symbol of resilience, community, and the unwavering commitment to protect those on the ground.



“We’ve got this moment,” Harney says, his voice filled with pride, “And it’s absolutely fantastic.”



Though the skies may one day be devoid of the Warthog’s iconic shape and trademark gatling gun “brrrrt!” sound echoing above, its legacy will continue to soar—embedded in the hearts of those who flew it, maintained it, were protected by it, and honored it. The A-10 has left an indelible mark not just on the battlefield, but on the people and communities who stood behind it, ensuring its mission lives on long after its final flight.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2024 Date Posted: 09.17.2024 17:02 Story ID: 481117 Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Legacy Secured: 47th FS, A-10 Triumph at Hawgsmoke 2024, by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.