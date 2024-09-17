British Army basketball team plays Patrick Space Force Base Sharks

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – The British Army basketball team, the Warriors, competed against PSFB’s team, the Sharks, at the PSFB Fitness & Sports Center, Florida, on Sep. 12, 2024. The Thursday-night exhibition game was the debut for the Sharks team and the first stop for the Warriors on their American tour.

While both teams competed fiercely, the focus of the event was on breaking barriers and building bonds with members of a closely allied nation through sport.

British Army Lance Cpl. Anish Tamang, 4 Regiment Army Air Corps avionics technician, was part of the Warriors team. This trip was his first time visiting an American military base and interacting with U.S. service members.

“We had our ideas of how Americans might be, but they were some of the nicest people I’ve met,” said Tamang. “It took away any stereotypes - you got to know people and make real connections.”

The game was contentious and close from start to finish. The second half saw the lead change multiple times. At the end of four intense quarters, the Sharks secured the victory with a score of 55-53.

As physical and heated as the competition was during the game, it was all smiles and congratulations from both teams after the final whistle. Players from both sides met in the middle of the court to make introductions, give kudos and laugh together.

“To be playing against Americans and be on the same stage as them is amazing,” said Tamang.

After being signed by all the members of the Sharks’, the game ball, complete with a PSFB insignia on it, was presented to the Warriors’ coach. The humble gesture encapsulated what the game was about: sportsmanship and connection between allies.

“It was very exciting and fun; everyone played hard, and I would love to have them back,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Damon Williams, a member of the Sharks. “It was a great learning opportunity for us as a team.”

The British Army basketball team has a few more stops before they return to the U.K., but they are welcome back for a rematch any time.

To find out more about the Military Basketball Association, and to monitor the Sharks throughout their upcoming season, please visit https://www.mymbaglobal.com/home for more information.

