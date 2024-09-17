Air Boss Visits NAVSUP WSS to Discuss Readiness and Future Challenges

Courtesy Photo | Vice Adm. Daniel L. Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, visited Naval Supply Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Vice Adm. Daniel L. Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, visited Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support Tuesday, Sept. 17. see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Vice Adm. Daniel L. Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, visited Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) Tuesday, Sept. 17.



During a town hall with the work force, Cheever emphasized the pivotal role of logistics in fleet readiness and discussed how the logistics team’s efficiency directly impacts the navy's operational capabilities around the globe.



“Warfighting readiness is critical to the success of our naval aviation forces, and NAVSUP WSS is providing end-to-end supply chain integration across the Naval Aviation Enterprise,” said Cheever. “Through innovations such as AVCAL Wholeness, we are prepared to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in combat.”



Cheever articulated his guiding principles, which include delivering combat-ready forces and fostering an agile, all-domain naval aviation force. He stressed the importance of prioritizing warfighting and the professional development of warfighters, while maintaining safety and morale.



“Through the construct of the CNO NAVPLAN, our mission is aligned to the Naval Aviation Enterprise North Star of preparing combat ready naval air forces by 2027,” said Capt. Anthony Bannister, NAVSUP WSS director of aviation operations. “As we sustain the navy and Marine Corps aviation team, hearing the operational perspective provides our work force with a greater sense of purpose, context and relevance as we posture for strategic competition.”



In his concluding remarks, Cheever reaffirmed the direct link between logistics and air superiority.



“Collaboration across the supply chain is critical to winning,” said Cheever.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.